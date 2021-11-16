Friday, Nov. 12
9:05 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Diagonal and North Edwards roads, Hermiston, knocking down come lines from the pole.
9:26 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, on a report of a disturbance.
9:43 a.m. — Rite Aid, 105 S.W. Second Ave., Milton-Freewater, reported someone stole two bottles of cologne.
11:16 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on Southwest Cedar Street.
12:21 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2200 block of Southwest Court Avenue on a report of an assault. Police cited a person.
4:51 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of South Highway 395 on a report of a robbery.
7:04 p.m. — Emergency services responded to South Earl Street, Stanfield, for a motor home on fire.
Saturday, Nov. 13
2:12 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle rolled on Rhea Creek Road, Ione, and someone was injured. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency agencies responded.
4:56 a.m. — A 911 caller at Driftwood RV Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported losing her emotional support dog, a Saint Bernard/husky mix. Boardman police said they would keep an eye out for the dog.
10:20 a.m. — A caller at the North Morrow County Transfer Station, 69900 Frontage Lane, Boardman, reported losing his wallet, which contained about $85 cash and several credit cards.
4:01 p.m. — A caller at Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, reported he received a report of a man by the garbage about an hour earlier and telling someone on the phone he was “hiding from the cops.” The man then took off in a vehicle without license plates to a Motel 6.
7:18 p.m. — A resident on Craig Road, Hermiston, reported people parked in two vehicles on Shoop Lane near his house were suspicious and yelling.
8:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots on Highway 207, Echo.
Sunday, Nov. 14
3:47 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock, made a complaint about harassment.
7:32 p.m. — A resident on Olson Road, Boardman, reported hearing gunfire from a semiautomatic weapon and loud music from the area of Kunze Lane for about 30 minutes. The caller said this could be a party.
10:31 p.m. — A caller reported hearing four gunshot coming from west of Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 13
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Richard Danial Lemmon, 26, for assault and domestic abuse.
• Hermiston police arrested Luizinho Martinez Penaloza, 28, for strangulation and violating a restraining order, both misdemeanors.
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Perry Knudtson, 19, for driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering.
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth Ryan Charette, 37, on two warrants for failure to appear and on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
• An Oregon State Police trooper at 10:17 p.m. on Highway 395 near milepost 3A, Umatilla, saw two vehicles take off from a stop light at high speeds and with engines hitting “high audible” revolutions per minute. The trooper stopped one vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Camaro. The 17-year-old male driver from Hermiston admitted he and the other driver were friends and were racing, according to OSP.
The teen also was driving without a license.
The trooper had a tow truck take the Chevrolet, and the teen got a ride from a friend.
• Oregon State Police cited Jose Maria Ambriz Ponce, 18, for DUII.
Nov. 14
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pedro Antonio Pineda, 30, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless endangering.
• Pendleton police arrested Dino James Jones, 35, for two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.