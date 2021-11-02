Friday, Oct. 29
5:10 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast 19th Street on a report of a prowler.
9:35 a.m. — A mother reported a neighbor at Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 Pioneer Drive, Heppner, grabbed her 14-year-old son by the neck and pushed him against a wall. She said she took a photo of his neck and posted it to social media, and the neighbor then threatened her son.
11:13 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a baby left in vehicle unattended for approximately 5 minutes at a site on South Highway 395. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
3:40 p.m. — A caller asked Hermiston police to come to a parking lot at the Walmart Distribution Center, 2650 Highway 395, Hermiston, for a male driving around and hurting his girlfriend. Police responded and assisted at the scene.
4:33 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance between a male and female with a child present at Southwest Ladow Avenue and 28th Street, Pendleton. Police responded.
8 p.m. — A caller reported he crashed his vehicle trying to avoid a deer at Columbia Lane and Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, but he then left the scene. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited the man for failure to report an accident and failure to drive within the lane.
Saturday, Oct. 30
10:23 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Ellis Avenue, Pendleton, reported someone during the night threw eggs at their vehicle.
1:02 p.m. — A caller on Rome Street, Boardman, reported relatives were arguing and one threw gas all over a trailer. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:02 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of litters at Southeast First Street and Court Avenue.
11:33 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Court Avenue on a report of an assault. Officers took a report.
Sunday, Oct. 31
8:33 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Marshall Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:39 a.m. — A caller reported a pig on the loose at North Main and Northeast Quaid streets, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the pig’s owner.
11:14 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at The Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
2:37 p.m. — An ambulance responded to Linden Way, Heppner, for a 67-year-old man who fell off a ladder and may have suffered a broke ankle.
3:49 p.m. — A Pendleton resident on Southwest Hailey Avenue asked to speak to an officer about his neighbor who came over yelling about the caller’s dogs.
6:36 p.m. — A caller reported someone may have poached an elk Hanna Arbuckle and Hisler roads, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised Oregon State Police about the matter.
9:37 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a residence on South First Street, Irrigon, for a person who swallowed several fentanyl pills. An ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 29
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abel Santos Ramirez, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and cited him for other driving offenses, including driving uninsured and driving without a license.
Pendleton police arrested Tony James McCorkindale, 35, for second-degree burglary.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Tkachev, 41, for theft by receiving.
Oregon State Police cited Kenneth Franklin McGregor, 48, of Umstilla, for DUII and reckless driving.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Howard Rietmann, 22, for two counts of felony fourth-degree assault.
Oct. 30
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angel Joey Hernandez, 32, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, harassment and first-degree theft.
Oct. 31
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Joel Richartz, 50, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
