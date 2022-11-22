Friday, Nov. 18
1:43 a.m. — A 911 caller in Boardman reported a man threw a bottle through his car windshield and then chased him with a knife. The caller said he went to Riverside High School and would wait for law enforcement. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
6:49 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, reported a raccoon was on her lawn, acting strange and would not leave even though her dogs were barking at it.
7:04 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 84, in Hermiston, on a report of a car crash involving a tan van that rolled four times in the median.
3:05 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a 73-year-old man with hypothermia on Northeast 10th Street, Irrigon. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital.
4:50 p.m. — A 911 caller on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla, reported a burglary. Police responded.
5:23 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of shots being fired.
5:36 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Bobcat Lane, Hermiston, reported that his neighbor crashed a truck into a fence and is unconscious inside the truck. Emergency agencies responded.
6:47 p.m. — A caller at a house on Southeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of a gray 2007 Toyota Camry less than five minutes earlier. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the case is under investigation.
7:34 p.m. — Fire and law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call about a camp trailer on fire on Eagle Road, Heppner. The fire was extinguished.
Saturday, Nov. 19
4:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Paterson Ferry Road, Boardman, reported her roommate was being belligerent and yelling at her.
7:30 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Northwest Eighth Street on a report of an assault.
7:35 a.m. — A resident on Meadow Loop reported a neighbor’s dog keeps trying to fight her dog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and gave a warning for dog at large.
10:35 a.m. — A resident on East Main Street, Lexington, reported the theft of his vehicle’s front license plate.
5:57 p.m. — A man reported his father lives in Irrigon and someone stole his credit card.
6:37 p.m. — A 911 caller at One Stop Mart on Stafford Hansell Road, in Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded but found no disturbance.
8:32 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’ deputies responded to North Wayne Street, Stanfield, on a report of a restraining order violation.
9:24 p.m. — A caller reported a fire in the debris pile at the former site of the former Portland General Electric coal-fired plant near Boardman. Fire and law enforcement responded.
11:23 p.m. — A caller reported a 29-year-old man in Irrigon overdosed on pills. An ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Sunday, Nov. 20
12:40 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Doherty and Minnehaha roads, Hermiston, on a report of gunshots but could not find anyone shooting.
4:28 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southeast Third Street on a report of a burglary.
7:46 p.m. — A 911 caller at Patriot Heights on Valor Avenue, Stanfield, reported a burglary. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 18
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Flavio Camarillo Consuilo, 33, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.
Nov. 20
Boardman police at about 5:20 a.m. responded to Port View Apartments after a female called and reported a man was drunk and trying to kill her. Police arrested Nicholas Roberto Romero, 24, for felony strangulation and interfering with making a report. Dispatch noted police used a stun gun.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jesus Diaz Meza, 33, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, criminal trespass with a firearm and second-degree disorderly conduct.
