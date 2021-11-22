Friday, Nov. 19
12:33 a.m. — Local law enforcement and medics responded to a residence at Bella Vista Estates, 705 Paul Smith Road S.W., Boardman, on a 911 report of a 17-year-old female who struck her 50-year-old mother in the head with an object. The mother was conscious.
1:21 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance at Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road. Police arrested a person at the scene.
1:31 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report of gunshots on Lind Road.
2:44 a.m. — Emergency services responded to a vehicle crash at Southwest 37th Street and Southgate, Pendleton.
1:02 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to a Umatilla police officer about receiving harassing phone and text messages.
3:13 p.m. — A caller reported seven or so cows jumped a fence along Highway 74, Ione.
3:22 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pandora's Box, 28 S.E. Emigrant Ave., on a report of a male “freaking out at a female in a gray car in the parking lot.”
5:35 p.m. — A resident on Oliver Avenue, Umatilla, asked to speak to police about a girlfriend’s “jealousy issues.”
6:10 p.m. — A caller on West Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported seeing a red and yellow light flashing in the sky southwest of his residence. The caller was curious about what it was and asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy. A deputy made contact with the caller.
8:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Super 8 by Wyndham Pendleton, 601 S.E. Nye Ave. Police made an arrest at the scene.
Saturday, Nov. 20
12:37 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Main Street on a report of a fight.
1:21 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Center Street, Heppner, reported she and her boyfriend had been drinking and he shoved her and held her against a footstool. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a male for domestic violence harassment.
8:11 a.m. — A semitrailer coming off of Baxter Road onto South Edwards Road, Hermiston, ended up sliding on the slick surface and blocked Edwards Road. Local emergency services responded, and there were no reports of injuries.
1:52 p.m. — A resident on West Second Street, Ione, reported his neighbor’s dogs killed one of his chickens. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy warned the dog owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
4:20 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary on East Mill Street, Weston.
6:04 p.m. — Police and medics in Boardman responded to a vehicle crash blocking the bridge at Main Street North And Front Street Northeast. Police cited a male for driving without a license.
7:34 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to McKay and Southwest Lake Drive, Pendleton, for a vehicle accident.
9:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road and made an arrest.
Sunday, Nov. 21
12:48 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a vehicle accident at McNary Market and Deli, 205 Willamette Ave.
9:29 a.m. — A caller complained about a pit bull dog barking and running around a neighborhood on Southeast Ninth Drive, Hermiston.
5:45 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary at Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
8:31 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Sandy Drive on a report of a burglary.
8:42 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a burglary on Sunshine Lane, Hermiston.
9:29 p.m. — A 911 caller reported hearing people fighting in an apartment on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield.
9:56 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of drug activity at the Circle K, 1800 Sixth St.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 19
• Hermiston police arrested Gerardo Rodriguez Sr., 3, for harassment, felony strangulation and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Gage Tate, 30, for hit-and-run involving property, third-degree escape and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
Nov. 20
• Pendleton police arrested Jeffrey Wayne Blevins, 39, for felony strangulation.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kevin James Crane, 29, for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and criminal use of drugs.
• Pendleton police arrested Juan Luis Rodriguez, 28, for fourth-degree assault.
Nov. 21
• Stanfield police arrested Jaime Martinez-Garcia, 33, for fourth-degree assault.
