FRIDAY
5:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
6:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Nutrien Ag Solutions on Northwest McKennon Road in Pendleton.
8:43 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
10:17 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Murietta Road in Pendleton.
11:10 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Powerline Road in Hermiston.
11:51 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on McDougal Camp Road in Weston.
11:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Gerone Street in Echo.
2:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at McKay Creek Estates on Southgate Place in Pendleton.
6:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Riverview Mobile Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
7:51 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Kunze Lane in Boardman.
SATURDAY
1:29 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pomono Drive in Umatilla.
8:22 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Pinkerton Road in Athena.
3:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
6:47 p.m. — Police responded to two calls reporting a theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooley Lane in Hermiston.
4:21 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a suicidal subject at Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Geer Road in Hermiston.
12:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Third Street in Umatilla.
3:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Place in Pendleton.
4:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
MONDAY
12:23 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kurtis Paine, 37, on five counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of the unlawful delivery of meth.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Duarte Andrade, 19, on five counts, including three felony counts on possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ruby Ann Sanders, 45, on seven felony charges, including possession and delivery of methamphetamine, possession and delivery of heroin, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and a parole/LSA violation.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Aguilar Diaz, 64, on two counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Tyler Jones, 34, on six counts, including one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of the attempted unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of first-degree theft over $1,000.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Ashley Engels, 27, on eight counts, including two felony counts of the unlawful use of a vehicle and one felony count of criminal conspiracy.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gary Fogle, 43, on seven counts, including two felony counts of the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Adam Morris, 27, on 10 counts, including one felony count of second-degree burglary and two felony counts of the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marvin Pourier, 56, on three counts, including one count of the attempt to elude/flee law enforcement, one felony count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Gilberto Chavez, 19, on six counts, including five felony counts of the possession of a controlled substance.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Alex Shelley, 21, on two counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (cannabis) and reckless driving.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Skyler Shaun Pfleger, 32, on the unauthorized entry and use of a motor vehicle.
