Friday, Nov. 25
3:37 a.m. — A caller at a business on the 600 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the window on their front door was broken out and then numerous items were stolen from inside the store. Police responded.
7:29 a.m. — A caller at a business on the 300 block of Catherine Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported break-ins at several sheds and the theft several items. Police responded.
2:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Isaac Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:42 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a burglary.
11:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, Nov. 26
1:01 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill on a report of an assault.
3:48 a.m. — A caller at the Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 reported a girl was there who refused to leave. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Third Street on a report of a burglary.
6:21 a.m. — A caller on Cedar Road, Irrigon, reported she got a Ring video notification that there was a person in her driveway carrying an armload of stuff. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone.
7:37 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 82 westbound, in Umatilla, reported she saw a gray suburban flip over in a crash. Emergency agencies responded.
12:34 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, after a caller reported “someone is trying to beat down the door” at her house. Deputies arrested an 18-year-old male on a warrant.
1:59 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported there were some juveniles across the street from her home threatening her daughter and refusing to leave. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:17 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a theft of a vehicle from 13th Street in Irrigon that occurred six days earlier.
2:38 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Linden Way, Heppner, on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a woman’s cousin hitting her and threatening to kick her out. When the deputies arrived the caller refused medical treatment and claimed she did not tell the dispatcher she had been hurt.
10:40 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check on Park Lane in Heppner, after receiving a call from a mother who was concerned her ex-husband may have left her children unattended.
Sunday, Nov. 27
1:37 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Columbia Avenue Northwest, Boardman, after a caller reported a relative was suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
2:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of Northwest Third Street on a report of a burglary.
4:21 p.m. — A caller on Patterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported that about 25 cattle showed up at his pasture. The caller stated they were a variety of ages and colors. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and located a possible owner to check if the cattle were theirs.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 24
Hermiston police arrested Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 21, for violating probation, failure to appear, driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor and felony counts, and driving while suspended/revoked.
Nov. 25
Pendleton police arrested Dylan Lieght Russell, 30, for failure to appear, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and violating parole.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Gabriel Hernandez, 53, for DUII (alcohol) and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Nov. 26
Umatilla police arrested Eleuterio Candelaria De La Cruz, 26, for DUII and failure to carry or present a license.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Max Anagin Wilson, 23, for third-degree escape, first-degree theft and violating probation.
Nov. 27
Pendleton police arrested Francis Tyrel Scott, 38, for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Hermiston police arrested Adam Blake Rutter, 32, for felony strangulation and fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
