Friday, Nov. 26
12:26 a.m. — A caller asked for law enforcement contact at Americas Best Value Inn, 200 Front St. N.E., Boardman, after four or five men were playing loud music outside and one was being violent said something in Spanish about a gun.
2:17 p.m. — A caller reported an assault that occurred Nov. 19 at the Heppner Christian Church, 293 N. Gale St., Heppner.
3:18 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to East Coe Avenue on a report of an aggressive dog. An officer issued a citation.
4:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Southeast 10th Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
4:56 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Ace Mini Storage, 82270 Lind Road, Umatilla.
5:19 p.m. — A caller reported someone threw a rock through a window at an apartment at Prairie Wood Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
5:28 p.m. — A driver on Highway 74 in Ione at Baker Lane hit a cow. Local firefighters and medics responded. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:47 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy on Highway 74, Lexington, was on the way to a vehicle accident and hit a deer.
9:27 p.m. — A 911 caller reported at fight at Pik A Pop, 1010 Sixth St., Umatilla.
10:14 p.m. — A caller reported two males were fighting at the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, 100 First St. N.W., Boardman, and requested medics for a head injury.
Saturday, Nov. 27
7:24 a.m. — An Irrigon resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of a Toyota four-wheel drive. The sheriff’s office later found the vehicle and took a report.
Sunday, Nov. 28
8:03 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported someone shattered the window of his home. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
10:02 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Kangaroo Court reported a neighbor’s dog came onto his yard and attacked his dog. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a citation.
10:18 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest First Street.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 26
Pendleton police arrested Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 28, for second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, harassment and failing to appear.
Nov. 27
Oregon State Police cited Matthew Mason Lundberg for felony DUII and reckless driving after responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 730 overpass in Boardman.
Nov. 28
Oregon State Police arrested Richard Sherwood, 65, for driving under the influence on intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Nov. 29
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Roberto Romero, 23, for DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and failing to carry or present a license.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erick Lopez Gomez, 29, for vehicle theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.