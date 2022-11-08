Friday, Nov. 4
12:14 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southeast Cherry Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:43 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Pilot Travel Center in Stanfield, reported a semitrailer on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
1:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Third Street on a report of a drunk driver. Police made an arrest.
9:54 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Suzi’s Handy Mart on North Water Street in Weston, on a report of restraining order violation.
12:06 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Government Mountain Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
3:09 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of elder abuse/neglect on Southwest Nye Avenue.
3:10 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:17 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle break in on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:50 p.m. — A 911 caller on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a prowler. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Saturday, Nov. 5
12:55 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 203 near Pendleton on a report of a vehicle crash. A white semitrailer was traveling east when a strong gust of wind caused the trailer to flip. The driver and passenger were injured and were transported to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The semi was towed. Wind gusts above 70 mph were recorded at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton at the time of this crash.
1:40 a.m. — A resident of Trail Apartments, Boardman, reported a young man was throwing wood chips at her daughter’s window for an hour. Boardman police responded and advised the male not to make contact again.
3:19 a.m. — A resident on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported a Hispanic man was knocking on their door and talking to himself and refused to leave. Police responded and returned the man to his home.
7:34 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
9:44 a.m. — Pilot Rock police reported the power lines were down on South Alder Street.
11:44 a.m. — A caller on Division Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of a 6-foot tall metal rooster from in front of her residence. The $250 item was returned.
1:15 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Highway 11 on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a physical fight.
2:49 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to The Kabin, off Highway 11 in Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
2:58 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the power lines were down on South Ash Street and Irwin Road, Stanfield.
4:54 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Loop Road, Stanfield, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Barnhart Road, Pendleton, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
6:24 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to El Monte Street on a report of an assault.
Sunday, Nov. 6
1:21 a.m. — A 911 caller on John Day Street, Umatilla, reported a structure fire. Emergency agencies responded.
12:58 p.m. — A caller reported two males were shooting guns on Depot Lane, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and found no one shooting.
1:54 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
8:26 p.m. — A 911 caller at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, in Pendleton, reported there is a woman on the premises that will not leave. Pendleton police responded and trespassed the woman.
8:40 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest Stockton Street on a report of a burglary.
8:41 p.m. — A Boardman mother reported her daughter was trying to get into a car with someone older than her, and the mother didn’t want that. Local law enforcement responded but found there was no crime.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 4
Oregon State Police arrested Ernest William Erickson Jr., 30, for possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Oregon State Police arrested Shavon Lee Onne Newton, 24, on a warrant and for possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Nov. 5
Hermiston police arrested Jose Ramirez Godinez, 36, for failure to appear, probation violation, giving false information to law enforcement, driving under the influence (alcohol), driving uninsured and driving without a license.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s office arrested Erika Christine Camara, 27, for giving false information, revisiting arrest, misdemeanor fleeing and on seven Umatilla County warrants.
Nov. 6
Oregon State Police arrested Katherine Marie Davis, 25, for DUII (alcohol) after coming across a vehicle stuck in mud along a U.S. Forest Service road. Davis gave a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol-content of .24%, three times the .08% legal limit.
Hermiston police arrested Gage Darrell Woods, 23, for the theft of a vehicle and theft over $100 from a vehicle.
