Friday, Nov. 5
7:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:35 a.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of family members in Irrigon because they may be in mental or emotional duress. The sheriff’s office checked.
11:18 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Columbia Crest Apartments, 1500 Second St., Umatilla. Police took a report.
11:27 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Alder Street on a report of an assault.
12:38 p.m. — A resident on Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle.
3:50 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at Western Express, 28810 Stafford Hansel Road, Hermiston.
4:05 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of Southeast View Drive on a report of a burglary.
6:18 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Copper Corner Apartments, Stanfield, on a report of a disturbance.
6:58 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a theft on the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street.
7:53 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the River Lodge & Grill, 6 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman, for an older male who fell and may have suffered a concussion.
8:31 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Brandon Street, Irrigon.
11:16 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of an assault at Umatilla Inn & Suites, 1370 Sixth St., Umatilla.
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:05 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the Lamb Weston East Plant, 750 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, for a male who hit his head, was in and out of consciousness and may have suffered a concussion. The Boardman Fire Rescue District responded and took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
4:04 a.m. — A resident on Dylan Road, Irrigon, reported someone shot at this house,. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, found no one fired a gun and the parties separated after an earlier disturbance.
9:25 a.m. — A caller reported a bull was loose in the area of East Rock Street, Heppner.
1:33 p.m. — A resident on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported her stepson was at her place but he is not supposed to be there and she had to push him out of the house. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:27 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on McCall Lane reported he has a picture of a green vehicle that could be involved in thefts in the area.
6:21 p.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about a male smoking in a room at the Econo Lodge, 1481 Sixth St., Umatilla.
8:23 p.m. — A caller reported a male waved him down on Blackhorse Canyon Lane, Heppner, for help with his vehicle, but the male had a gun in his hand, so the caller took off. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked the area but did not find the male or the vehicle in question.
9:38 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of gunshots on Bridgeport Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 7
1:05 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a motor home was on fire at a storage unit on West Third Street, Hermiston.
1:45 a.m. — Umatilla Police responded to Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:18 a.m. — A resident on Steen Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary.
10:54 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of South Main Street on a report of an assault.
1:54 p.m. — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 responded to a fully engulfed barn on fire with structures nearby on Sagebrush Road, Hermiston.
2:22 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 900 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
4:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 800 block of Southeast Second Street.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 4
Oregon State Police cited Jeremiah Samuel Adkins, 42, of Walla Walla, for felony DUII and felony driving with a revoked license.
Nov. 6
Pendleton police arrested Catherine Burnice Mason, 45, for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayd Steven Harley, 23, and Anthony Marsh Asumendi, 23, for second-degree burglary. The sheriff’s office also arrested Harley for second-degree criminal trespass and Asumendi for criminal trespass with a firearm.
Oregon State Police cited Ryan Caldwell Clark, 34, pf Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, for reckless driving and speeding more than 100 pmh. According to state police, a trooper used radar and found Clark was heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 196 at 133 mph. OSP also reported Clark zoomed up to 140 mph , twice the speed limit on the freeway, when the trooper was overtaking him.
Nov. 7
Umatilla police arrested Leonel Salomon Moreno, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Pendleton police arrested Charmayne Danyel Curtis, 28, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Nov. 8
Hermiston police arrested Shane Verhey Springer, 33, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
