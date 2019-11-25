FRIDAY
2:40 a.m. — A woman on East East Street in Lexington noticed an audible alarm going off outside a neighboring house. There was a light on inside the home, which she felt was suspicious because the last residents moved out months ago.
9:08 a.m. — Two people in Milton-Freewater called the police to report graffiti at different addresses.
1:39 p.m. — A woman on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston reported that someone seems to be playing a joke on her by trying to enter her home multiple times.
1:54 p.m. — A woman reported to the Hermiston Police Department that she was forwarded a "concerning" video by her friend which featured an unknown person and unknown location.
9:29 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible drunk driver in Umatilla
SATURDAY
2:30 a.m. — A vehicle on West Highland Avenue rolled over three times during a vehicle accident.
10:19 a.m. — On South Main Street in Heppner, a woman called to report her husband's daughter was hitting her and throwing things.
4:44 p.m. — On Northeast Court Street in Heppner, someone was throwing rocks at a woman's children.
5:11 p.m. — A man reported he lost eight sheep this year to neighborhood dogs in Hermiston.
5:30 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred on East College Street in Echo. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
SUNDAY
7:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Friday
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Valeriy A Ilchenko, 34, for first-degree theft, a felony, and theft by deception.
•The Oregon State Police arrested David Arozqueta, 43, on two DUII charges and reckless driving on I-84 eastbound, near Umatilla.
Saturday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Michael Sean Wilson, 42, for first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Sunday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Dean Allen West, 46, for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Krystian Thomas Allen, 28 on West Ballou Road in Milton-Freewater for failure to appear and second-degree assault, a felony. Allen was stopped for traffic violations when OSP discovered he had outstanding warrants.
