FRIDAY
9:53 a.m. - A caller reported a suspicious-looking person hiding in a pit near Sunset Hills Cemetery, 250 W. Grant St., Umatilla. Police checked but did not find anyone.
12:40 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 28500 block of Southshore Drive, Umatilla.
1:02 p.m. - Umatilla police checked an empty building on Sixth Street because it could be collapsing and transients may have been living inside.
2:03 p.m. - An Irrigon resident on Steagall Road reported he was gone from his home a little more than a week and returned to find someone stole six-10 guns from his house. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
4:25 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater caller on the 1300 block of College Street told police someone threw eggs on his vehicle. A second caller at 9:32 p.m. reported someone egged her house on the 1300 block of Davis Street.
5:56 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 500 block of East Ridgeway Avenue.
7:16 p.m. - Irrigon residents on South First Street reported their dog was barking, so they checked and saw a male in the backyard. The husband jumped in his red Ford F150 pickup to chase the person, the wife said, but she did not know where he went. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but did not find anyone.
SATURDAY
1:55 a.m. - The railroad crossing arms activated without a train at Paterson Ferry Road and Highway 730, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received information that someone was responding to fix the problem but was about 1.5 hours away.
9:56 a.m. - Two more callers in Milton-Freewater reported eggings on their vehicles. The first incident occurred on the 1300 block of College Street. The second call came in at 10:15 a.m. from the 300 block of South Columbia Street.
12:07 p.m. - A Morrow County caller reported the theft of almost $800 cash from their vehicle. She had left the vehicle unlocked, she said, and the theft could have occurred in Boardman or Lexington.
3:36 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a fire in Ukiah at Texas Bar and Bridge Creek roads.
4:09 p.m. - A woman told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she believes her children are with their father’s girlfriend in Irrigon or their disabled grandmother, and the girlfriend has a restraining order against the children’s father, but he is at the residence.
6:42 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a trailer on fire at Wagon Wheel Loop and Depot Lane, Irrigon.
10:12 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a prowler near the Triangle L Western Store, 1525 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater. A deputy checked but did not find anyone suspicious.
SUNDAY
10:35 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of a tractor from the 32200 block of Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
11:06 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about stalking on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:26 a.m. - Umatilla police responded to a site on Eighth Street for a possible fight.
2:04 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received another call from the mother whose children are with a couple in Irrigon. She asked for help getting her children and claimed their father “is always hitting” his girlfriend, and the couple is not taking the children to school.
3:01 p.m. - Employees at the Shell station in Heppner reported someone left their nitroglycerin pills.
3:18 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to an assault on Chenowith Avevenue.
4:48 p.m. - A 911 caller reported two or three small, unattended fires in a field near the north side of Interstate 84 at the 187 exit.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Sherri Lynn Stubenrauch, 58, of Milton-Freewater, for two counts of violating a restraining order and for fourth-degree assault.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Cody Lee Farrens, 28, of Milton-Freewater, for felony methamphetamine possession and violating probation.
Saturday
•An elk hunter from Crooked River Ranch lost the bull he took and got a citation instead.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper at about 10:30 a.m. was checking elk hunters on opening day of the second season for spike-only tags in the Heppner Unit when he was on U.S. Forest Service Road 2122 near Sunflower Flats and saw a hunter with a branch-antler bull.
Stephen James Baxter, 31, had gutted the animal and tagged it with a spike-only tag, according to state police, and he broke off antlers to give it the appearance of a spike. The trooper cited Baxter for criminal taking and possession of a bull elk and seized the remains.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Carleta Dee Abrahamson, 37, of Pendleton, for hindering prosecution, a felony, and arrested Bryan Crowe, 44, on a felony warrant.
•Boardman police arrested Alonzo Lopez Santiago, 23, for two counts of misuse of 9-1-1, a misdemeanor.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Whitney Ann Anderson, 24, of Pendleton, on domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
