MONDAY
8:25 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported his neighbor moved another trailer onto his property and other code violations.
9:08 a.m. - Stanfield police received a report about a person walking with a gas can in the area of Elizabeth Drive and Mamie Street, Stanfield.
10:22 a.m. - A caller at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, reported his wife died and her necklace was missing. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
10:25 a.m. - A caller on Mumm Lane, Milton-Freewater, reported lost goats.
2:31 p.m. - The Pendleton code enforcement officer dealt with a yard sale sign on a utility pole at Southeast Byers Avenue and 15th Street, and then a real estate sign in Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
10:28 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at Community Park near Southwest 44th Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Tyler Rowdy Browning-Haskett, 20, of Pendleton, for felony assault with a weapon.
Browning-Haskett argued with his girlfriend’s father over his parenting style, according to Pendleton police, brought out a black-powder pistol and struck the father.
The victim received medical treatment at St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, and police arrested Browning-Haskett, who went to jail for second-degree assault, pointing a firearm at another and unlawful use of a weapon.
Monday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Nava, 24, of Hermiston, for first-degree theft, second-degree trespass and second-degree burglary.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Alexander Ewert, 22, for two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
•Pendleton police arrested James Lee Anthony Andrew Hacker, 25, of Pendleton, for first-degree criminal mistreatment.
State court records show the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office charged Hacker with that Class C felony and one more — third-degree assault. According to court documents, the state has accused Hacker of harming a child he cared for who was no more than 10 years old.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katina Lacrie Ruiz, 22, of Yakima, Washington, for assault of a public safety officer and supplying contraband (drug related), both felonies.
Tuesday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miguel Mojica Rua, 25, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and felony strangulation, all domestic violence crimes.
