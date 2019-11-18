FRIDAY
1:16 a.m. — A man on West Fulton Avenue said his wife wis throwing things.
7:49 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department took a report for a burglary, which occurred at the Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue.
3:01 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred on Highway 395 in Hermiston.
3:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Gladys Avenue.
8:22 p.m. — A man at the Pendleton Public Library was “ranting and raving” about wanting to shoot someone.
11:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue.
SATURDAY
12:30 a.m. — On Southwest Third Street, a domestic disturbance occurred.
2:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments.
12:23 p.m. — A fight occurred at South Fifth Street and East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
1:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s office took a report for a burglary, which occurred at Widner Electric on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:59 p.m. — On Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton, there was a possible drunken driver.
4:06 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast 19th Drive in Pendleton.
6:58 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred near Crabby’s Underground Saloon on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
7:18 p.m. — At the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, a 17-year-old person was reported missing.
8:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Linda Avenue in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Taco Bell on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Punkin Center Mobile Home Park on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
11:24 a.m. — A woman believes her husband’s ex-wife in Lexington may be trying to scam her family.
12:24 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred on North Water Street in Weston.
1:36 p.m. — Pendleton Police initiated activity on I-84 after an apparent drunken driver was reported.
1:45 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary that occurred at Brett Leake Ranch on Vansycle Road in Helix.
4:34 p.m. — In Irrigon, a woman called to report she’d been hit in the face with a board.
4:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northwest 11th Avenue in Hermiston, and another occurred at 11:11 p.m. on the same street.
5:27 p.m. — On Southwest 11th Avenue in Hermiston, an assault occurred when a boy’s brother broke down a door and reportedly choked him.
6:19 p.m. — A fight occurred at Roy Raley Park on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:02 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Main Street in Helix.
7:15 p.m. — A fight occurred between two men on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
MONDAY
6:55 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Francisco Simon-Mateo, 27, on Umatilla River Road for one felony count of attempt to elude/flee, a DUII and reckless driving and endangering charges, misdemeanors.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jordan Matthew McMann, 29, for seven drug possession and delivery felonies, a felony for felon in possession of a weapon and a single misdemeanor for felon in possession of a weapon.
Sunday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Eric Estrada Valadez, 18, for one count of strangulation, a felony, and one count of harassment, a misdemeanor.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alfredo Navarette, 47, for second-degree assault, a felony, and failure to appear, a misdemeanor.
• Oregon State Police arrested Aaron Forrest Ham, 39, for felon in possession of a weapon, a felony.
