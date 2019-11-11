FRIDAY
8:10 a.m. — On Northeast Fifth Street in Irrigon, someone called to report that another person has been threatening gun violence on social media.
10:16 a.m. — On North First Street in Hermiston, a fight occurred.
10:34 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for an assault that occurred on West Highland Avenue.
10:57 a.m. — A man reportedly urinated in front of a day care in Heppner.
2:42 p.m. —On Southwest 12th Street in Hermiston, a runaway was reported.
5:08 p.m. — A woman in Boardman reported that one of her boarder’s horses was possibly shot in the neck but is still alive.
5:42 p.m. — A property that was previously assumed to be vacant appeared to be occupied by an elderly woman on Southeast Eighth Street in Irrigon. The property reportedly has no electricity.
SATURDAY
2:11 p.m. — Two dogs were trying to wrestle their way into a residence on East Second Street in Ione through the kitchen window.
2:53 p.m. — On Northeast Eighth Street in Irrigon, someone reportedly found a duffel bag containing a rifle and a pistol.
10:42 p.m. — On the 900 block of Cowl Street in Milton-Freewater a woman reported there were multiple windows on her vehicle broken.
SUNDAY
1:05 a.m. — On Crooked Road in Irrigon, a woman reported someone threw a rock through her window and reached into her home to snatch something off of a table. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:55 p.m. — Someone on Northwest Fifth Avenue in Milton-Freewater reported their moped stolen.
2:50 p.m. — An assault occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
10:32 p.m. — On West Highland Avenue in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Bobby Allen Neider, 34, of Hermiston, for possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon and fourth-degree assault, all misdemeanors, and on a felony warrant.
•Hermiston police arrested Alejandro Flores Escalera, 23, of Boardman, for possession of a federally controlled substance and third-degree theft.
•Stanfield police arrested Timmy Kenneth Rowden, 52, of Stanfield, for felony strangulation.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 27, for two counts of second-degree assault and one of menacing.
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested David Ulices Ponce, 27, of Hermiston, for possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run involving property and second-degree criminal trespass.
Sunday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abraham Barajas, 20, for first-degree burglary, menacing, second-degree criminal trespass, carrying concealed weapons, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon (other, a felony).
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Rodriguez Jr., 24, for first-degree burglary, menacing, second-degree criminal trespass, carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession weapon, attempted unlawful use of weapon and on a felony probation violation.
•Oregon State Police arrested Francisco Acevedo, 53, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
