Friday, Oct. 7
8:13 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Rae’s Dayz Diner & Cakery, 1226 Sixth St.
9:40 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti in the bathrooms at Nugent Park, 500 Eighth St.
12:09 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Pik A Pop, 1010 Sixth St.
3:19 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of an unregistered trailer off Cherry Street, Umatilla.
Saturday, Oct. 8
12 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at the Masonic Lodge, 720 Seventh St.
12:39 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to John Day Street on a report of trespassing involving an ex-girlfriend refusing to leave her ex-partner’s property.
7:05 a.m. — A resident in Boardman reported her 5-year-old child had a fever and fainted. An ambulance took the child to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:08 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Novedades Cruz, 1360 Sixth St.
3:10 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported three teen boys wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts were going through mailboxes, grabbed some of his neighbor’s mail and threw it at his barn. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did find the teens.
6:52 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Merrick Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:01 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner, reported a German shepherd was attacking cats. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy saw the dog, but it got away.
Sunday, Oct. 9
1:16 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston, after a 911 caller reported hearing 10-12 shots “possibly from a handgun.”
3:54 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of Southeast Sixth Street on a report of an assault.
9:32 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Comrie RV, 80658 Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:50 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Wayne Street, Stanfield, on a report of a restraining order violation.
6:53 p.m. — A caller reported a black Subaru was involved in a road rage incident while heading westbound on Interstate 84 at Boardman. The Subaru’s driver sprayed liquid from his windshield washer system on another vehicle, and then the two drivers began brake checking each other until the vehicle turned off. Local law enforcement responded but did not find the cars.
8:36 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East McKenzie Avenue on a report of an assault.
10:10 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to County Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 7
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kevin James Crane, 30, for a probation violation, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Oct. 8
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 3:35 a.m. received a report of a crash at Paterson Ferry Road and Highway 730, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office responded and arrested Santiago Ortiz Pablo, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless endangering.
Oregon State Police arrested Ignacio Villagrana Navarrete, 33, for DUII (alcohol).
Oct. 9
Hermiston police arrested Andrew Steele, 27, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Alberto Jeronimo Ahilon, 39, for, hit-and-run on property, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless driving and DUII (alcohol)
Hermiston police arrested Luis Medina, 19, for violating probation and fourth-degree assault.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.