12:07 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:29 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at Riverfront Park on Southwest 23rd Street, Hermiston.
6:23 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield.
Sunday, Oct. 10
2:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock.
3:13 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Sim Tag Lane and Threemile Road, Boardman.
3:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chinook Avenue, Umatilla.
12:20 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on County Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street, Umatilla.
7:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southridge Apartments, 1330 Fifth St., Umatilla.
Arrests, Citations
Oct. 8
Hermiston police arrested Michael Anthony Iles, 33, for possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal trespassing and violating probation.
Oct. 9
Milton-Freewater police arrested Wendy Jo Allen, 66, for harassment, resisting arrest and attempting to assault a peace officer.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sigifredo Solis-Sevilla Jr., 20, for fourth-degree assault, menacing and felony strangulation. The arrest came after a woman told police she was worried about her 19-year-old daughter, who she said was with her boyfriend. She told police her daughter’s boyfriend had “been violent with her in the past.”
Oregon State Police arrested Joshua Simpson, 31, of Pendleton, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police stopped Simpson near Tutuilla Creek Road and Southwest Marshall Avenue, Pendleton, for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. State police reported the trooper noticed “multiple clues of impairment” from Simpson, who refused to take field sobriety tests. Police booked Simpson in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Oct. 10
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Heredia Garcilazo for fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass. A woman told police Garcilazo entered her house and hit her in the face.
Hermiston police arrested Mayro Guzman, 30, for vehicle theft and four counts of first-degree theft.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.