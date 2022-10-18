Friday, Oct. 14
8:36 a.m. — A caller at Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, Boardman, reported their parents were fighting. Boardman police Chief Rick Stokoe responded and provided options.
9:45 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southeast Cherry Street on a report of a burglary.
10:14 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School on a report of a fight.
10:37 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Moe Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:54 p.m. — A caller reported his girlfriend in Irrigon kicked him out of his trailer and will not let him get his belongings.
7:31 p.m. — Boardman police received a complaint about a male yelling at neighbors on Ridge Crest Lane.
8:52 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Crest Apartments off Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:28 p.m. — A 911 caller on Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, reported hearing shots fired. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:47 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Dark Canyon Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:28 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest 11th Street, Pendleton.
11:53 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 200 block of South Main Street, Pendleton. Police responded.
11:58 p.m. — A caller in Boardman asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about his sister stealing money from him.
Saturday, Oct. 15
11:38 a.m. — A resident on Country Garden Road, Irrigon, reported a German shepherd in her yard belongs to another resident. A Morrow County sheriff’ deputy responded, took the dog to a pet rescue and called the owner to issue a warning for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
1:33 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Airport Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:48 p.m. — A caller on East Airport Road, Hermiston, reported the theft of their washer and dryer. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:47 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Eighth Court, Irrigon, reported the theft of a motorcycle.
9:54 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Rustic Truck Bar and Grill, Irrigon, to make a male subject leave for the night but not to trespass him. A deputy contacted the man and notified he was trespassed for a year.
11 p.m. — A caller reported six or seven cows were on the road at Washington Lane and Steagall Road, Irrigon.
11:25 p.m. — A 911 caller at Locust Trailer Court, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Sunday, Oct. 16
12:10 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Chinook Avenue, Umatilla, on a report of a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman.
2:41 a.m. — A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, made a complaint about loud music coming from a residence at Columbia Lane and Seventh Street.
3:35 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on West Catherine Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — Pendleton police received a call about an assault on the first block of Southeast Third Street Police responded and took a report.
3:16 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a former employee harassing workers at the Mobile station and Circle K in Heppner. Deputies responded and arrested a man on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant and took a report.
5:26 p.m. — An Irrigon resident requested an ambulance to a 30-year-old woman who suffered an allergic reaction to a spider bite. An ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
6:01 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
7:05 p.m. — A caller on Baggett Lane, reported an explosion. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:02 p.m. — A resident on Upper Rhea Creek Road, Heppner, reported her boyfriend threatened and hit her. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 14
Hermiston police arrested Alex Michael Shaver, 27, for felony possession of methamphetamine, altering the identification number of a firearm and possession of a federally controlled substance.The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Medelez Posada, 54, for felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment and driving while suspended/revoked.
Oct. 15
Umatilla police arrested Katrina Anne Quinones, 37, for interfering with making a report, resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer and aggravated harassment.
Umatilla police arrested Daniela Lopez, 33, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Oct. 16
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gustavo Lopez, 30, for interfering with making a report, and three counts of harassment.
Umatilla police arrested Rafael Ortiz, 37, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, fleeing, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 a.m. received a report of a physical altercation involving five to eight people at the Shell station in Irrigon. The sheriff’s office arrested Elfrid Joab Herrarte, 18, for unlawful use of a firearm and domestic violence menacing.
Pendleton police arrested Kayla Danielle Barnett, 32, for felony fourth-degree assault.
