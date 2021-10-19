Public safety log for Tuesday, Oct. 19 Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Oct. 152:48 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Holdman Road, Helix.Saturday, Oct. 161:53 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Polk Avenue.11:35 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Flex Space Self Storage, 80886 Highway 395 N., Hermiston.8:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 300 block of Southwest 18th Street.8:49 p.m. — The Umatilla County sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at the Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.10:32 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on South Broad Street, Weston.Sunday, Oct. 1712:42 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on South Water Street, Weston.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter3:17 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on East Jane Street, Echo.3:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of West Johns Avenue.3:26 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on West Elm Avenue, Hermiston.6:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of Southwest 28th Drive.Arrests, CitationsOct. 17Pendleton police arrested Taner Shane Gonzalez, 29, for first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.Boardman police arrested Fermin De La Cruz, 27, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).Oct. 18The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jace Allen Hendren, 28, for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal trespassing. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Umatilla County Burglary Police Crime Highway Criminal Law Theft Sheriff Pendleton Vehicle Morrow County Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
