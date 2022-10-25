Friday, Oct. 21
12:33 a.m. — A 911 caller at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive reported a domestic disturbance. Police responded.
1:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Kirk Avenue, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
2:58 a.m. — A 911 caller at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle. Police took a report.
8:57 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
12:20 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Affordable Storage, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
1:20 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Tucker Avenue, Umatilla, on a report of a restraining order violation.
1:54 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of the theft of a vehicle from Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:06 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Lower Dry Creek Road and Blue Mountain Station, after receiving a report of a stalking in progress.
6:11 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to the U.S. Post Office, Weston, on a report of a restraining order violation.
11:54 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, Oct. 22
12:19 a.m. — A 911 caller at Harrison Park, in Hermiston, reported hearing at least 12 gunshots near the park. Police responded.
9:28 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Despain Avenue on a report of a burglary.
11:58 a.m. — A caller at Miller and Grant roads, in Milton-Freewater, reported flooding in the area.
12:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
12:32 p.m. — A caller reported a Boardman resident on Shoemake Road may have been suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded and took one person into custody
2:17 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Browndell Lane after receiving a stalking complaint.
3:40 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to East Main Street, Weston, on a report of burglary.
5:04 p.m. — Lakeview Heights, Heppner, reported a client went missing. She was last seen about 90 minutes earlier walking around the facility.
6:23 p.m. — Staff at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, reported a patient from Irrigon was ready for discharge but the person has no power at their home and his family cannot take him.
7:01 p.m. — A caller on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported his mother's ex-husband was at their residence in violation of a restraining order.
Sunday, Oct. 23
2:33 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Pilot Truck Stop, off Highway 395, on a report of a restraining order violation. Police issued a citation.
7:21 a.m. — A 911 caller told the Morrow County dispatch center a fire fully engulfed a recreational vehicle on Gun Club Lane in Hermiston.
7:47 a.m. — A resident on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported they returned home after being away since Oct. 14 and all of their rifles are missing. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
2:16 p.m. — A caller on East Theater Lane, Hermiston, reported there are seven to eight horses in the area that are not being cared for. The caller requested a deputy check on their condition. The caller could not give an exact address but said "you can't miss them, they're all very skinny."
4:19 p.m. — A caller in Boardman reported he thinks someone is stalking him and was following him to locations in town. He said it may be the person who pulled a switchblade on him last year.
5:49 p.m. — A caller at Boardman Foods reported an employee cut another employee with a knife, and workers are taking the victim to get stitches. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
8:49 p.m. — A 911 caller on Second Street, Umatilla, reported seeing a male and female fighting and through a window could see "a belt swinging around." Umatilla police responded.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 21
Milton-Freewater police arrested Alberto Guadalupe Serrano, 36, for second-degree theft, vehicle theft and felony failure to report as sex offender.
Oct. 22
Pendleton police arrested Chance Clarke Thomas, 18, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon, for felon in possession of a weapon, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.
Oct. 23
Milton-Freewater police arrested Michael Schroeder, 42. of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Clifford Eugene Bradley, 56, for harassment, first-degree burglary and strangulation.
