Friday, Oct. 22
7:39 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Stateline Adventist Church, 53730 Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:17 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 700 block of West Pine Avenue.
2:32 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tyler Avenue.
3:38 p.m. — A Woodburn man was injured in a rollover crash on Cabbage Hill southeast of Pendleton.
Oregon State Police reported the 38-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe west on Interstate 84 and lost control on a curve in the rain. The vehicle fishtailed, and the driver overcorrected. The Chevrolet went onto the right shoulder of the freeway, rolled once and landed upright.
The driver suffered injuries, and an ambulance took him to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The passenger, a 41-year-old woman, also from Woodburn, was uninjured.
5:38 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of an assault on Eighth Street.
9:49 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Birch Creek Road, Pendleton.
Saturday, Oct. 23
10:17 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at Napa Auto Parts, 409 E. Main St., Athena.
6:46 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at the Stanfield Stor-N-Lok, 710 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.
9:06 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
10:32 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 3300 block of Southwest Ladow Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 24
12:53 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Coppinger Lane, Echo.
5:24 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Sunset Trailer Court, 900 Umatilla River Road.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 21
Oregon State Police at 9:14 a.m. stopped a Mitsubishi Galant on the northbound side of Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater for a traffic violation. The driver, Carlow Nunez Luciano, 26, of Walla Walla, was wanted on a Washington state warrant. He also was a felon. OSP arrested Luciano on the warrant, then found he had a set of metal knuckles, and also arrested him for felon on possession of a weapon and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Oct. 23
Pendleton police arrested Johnny Lee Roe, 31, for identity theft, failing to appear in court and an in-state hold.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Rich Mollette, 48, for reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempting to elude or flee law enforcement and interfering with a police animal.
Oregon State Police arrested Billie Jo Berry, 51, of John Day, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances), reckless driving and reckless endangering of another person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.