Friday, Sept. 30
5:31 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Olam Spices on Bombing Range Road, Boardman, for a dryer on fire at an onion dehydration plant, and employees were evacuating.
9:14 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southwest Second Street reported her neighbor’s dog barks at her when outside and comes into her yard and bothers her pets.
10:41 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Highway 11 and Sykes Boulevard on a report of a car crash involving a bicycle vs. a pickup.
12:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Northwest Sixth Street, Hermiston, on a report of shots being fired. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
5:41 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:05 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Deschutes Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:26 p.m. — A caller at Columbia River Ranch, Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a person was following and threatening her, and this has been going on for a couple of years. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was not successful in contacting the caller.
9:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a burglary.
Saturday, Oct. 1
1:45 a.m. — A 911 caller at Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., Umatilla, reported there is male yelling and cursing and someone is possibly being assaulted. Police responded.
5:16 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 82, at Hermiston, reported a truck blew its tire and is now off the side of the road. Emergency agencies responded.
8:07 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Jame’s Barber Shop, 631 F St.
8:50 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at the Masonic Lodge, 720 Seventh St., Umatilla.
12:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., on a report of shots being fired. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
3:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Tutuilla Road on a report of a semi crashing and taking out the fence at this location.
7:51 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Sinclair, 701 Southgate, Pendleton, for a possible fentanyl overdose.
9:21 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 15th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving two brothers fighting.
10:37 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of West Tamarack Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:54 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to East Main Street, Hermiston, on a report of a fight after receiving a call for assistance from another agency.
11:47 p.m. — Emergency services in Morrow County responded to a report in Irrigon about a person who was suffering a mental or emotional crisis and took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Sunday, Oct. 2
2:25 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Wayne Street, Stanfield, on a report of a restraining order violation.
5:10 a.m. — A resident on Clark’s Canyon Road, Lexington, reported she ran over the neighbor’s cat and killed it. She said she knocked on the neighbor’s door to leave a message.
6:42 a.m. — A caller reported a hay stack on fire on Taggeres Lane, Boardman. Boardman Fire and Rescue responded.
7:36 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle break in on Baxter Road, Hermiston.
8:40 a.m. — A resident on Montana Lane, Irrigon, reported the theft of his boat. He also said he had photos and registration of the boat. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:11 a.m. — Milton-Freewater Police Department took a report of graffiti on the 800 block of North Main Street.
11:20 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported hearing six gunshots within a span of 10 minutes in the area of Baltimore Street, Heppner.
11:31 a.m. — A caller in the area of Toward Road and Interstate 84 reported hearing someone shooting and bullets whizzing by him.
12:39 p.m. — Stanfield police again responded to North Wayne Street, Stanfield, on a report of a restraining order violation.
6:38 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported a relative stole her bank card and took money from her accountant.
7:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Tutuilla Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., on a report of a fight.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 1
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Giovanni Ramirez Aguilar, 25, for domestic violence strangulation.
Oct. 2
Milton-Freewater police arrested Clarence George Calvin Gunter, 41, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
