Friday, Oct. 1
10:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Main Street, Athena.
2:25 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at M&M Storage, 30437 Union St., Hermiston.
2:39 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Shearer’s Foods, 78035 Highway 207, Hermiston.
Saturday, Oct. 2
3:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Blue Mountain Lumber on 44112 Rieth Road, Pendleton.
3:27 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a assault on Apple Court, Umatilla.
8:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Apple Court, Umatilla.
9:21 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a assault on South Broad Street, Weston.
Sunday, Oct. 3
4:48 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Highway 395 near milepoint 55.5B. Police reported a sedan drove off the road and down into an embankment where it crashed into a boulder and stopped on the riverbank below. The driver, Craig Troy Watson, 33, was injured and required an emergency flight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, where he received treatment.
10:03 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Upper Rhea Creek Road, Heppner.
10:11 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Second Street, Umatilla.
11:12 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on North Townsend Road, Hermiston.
6:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Highway 730 and Highway 395 North, Umatilla.
11:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 30
Umatilla police arrested Alvaro Rosas Mendez, 30, for felony fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation.
Oct. 1
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lloyd Alan King, 40, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (control substance), reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, third-degree theft, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree criminal trespass.
Oct. 2
Stanfield police arrested John Paul Surber, 53, for DUII, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Umatilla police arrested David Andrew Agnew, 28, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Roberto Reyes Linarez, 37, for DUII, hit-and-run involving property, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked, felony fourth-degree assault and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Oct. 3
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Marcus Quinn Looney, 24, for assault and domestic abuse.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Austin Benjamin Tate, 21, for reckless burning, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
