FRIDAY
1:01 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 .S.W Emigrant Ave.
3:06 a.m. - Two Heppner teens were in a crash that struck and damaged two utility poles.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper responded to the southbound side of Highway 207 near milepost 25 for a Chevrolet Blazer that drifted off the road and stuck the poles. The vehicle continued another 500 feet before coming to a stop in a crop field.
The driver, Jess Johnson, and passenger, Diana Healy, both 19, suffered minor injuries, according to state police. Johnson said he fell asleep, and Healy backed up that statement. State police also cited both, and Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, treated and released the pair.
The poles and the three large electrical transformers on them belong to Umatilla Electric Cooperative, Hermiston, which estimated the damaged exceeded $50,000.
9 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 1800 block of Northwest Geer Road.
10:18 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 84700 block of Didion Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an assault.
3:51 p.m. - Law enforcement received a report of a prowler on Northwest 11th Street and Umatilla River Road, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
10:41 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
1:30 p.m. - Callers reported graffiti on the Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.
2:40 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Pioneer Humane Society, 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton.
6:16 p.m. - High winds may have knocked down power lines near Kelly Lumber Supply Inc., 1211 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.
SUNDAY
1:04 p.m. - Oregon State Police took custody of a firearm someone found on the side of Gettman Road, Hermiston, between South First and Southwest Ninth streets.
2:22 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to an assault call on the 800 block of South Highway 395. The case remains under investigation.
6:53 a.m. - A man at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 205 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, reported he invited two people into his room to shower and they took his cellphone and other items. One was female and other male and they had two dogs with them.
8:07 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to an assault on the 77500 block of Highway 207, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Speeding to a court appearance in Pendleton landed a College Place man in jail.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper at about 8:40 a.m. stopped a Lincoln Mark VIII zipping toward Pendleton at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on narrow Highway 11. The driver, Cody Scott O’Grady, 30, of College Place, told the trooper he was speeding because he was late for an appearance in Umatilla County Circuit Court, Pendleton.
The trooper checked O’Grady’s identification and found both Oregon and Washington suspended his driving privileges. O’Grady also had no insurance on the Lincoln.
The trooper allowed O’Grady to call the courthouse to say he was going to be even later, but the judge had already issued a warrant for his arrest. The trooper confirmed that with the court clerk, arrested O’Grady and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
•Oregon State Police arrested Steven Charles Berry, 53, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol). According to state police. Berry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.23%, just shy of three times the legal limit of 0.08%.
•A hunting decoy sting caught a Morrow County man.
Oregon State Police reported troopers set up the decoy deer in the Heppner Unit near U.S. Forest Service roads 53 and 5321. At few minutes past 7 p.m., when it was dark, and hunter spotted the decoy, exited a the driver’s side of the Dodge pickup and shot the decoy while it was in the vehicle’s headlights.
State police cited Tanner James Britt, 33, of Lexington, for hunting during prohibited hours and hunting with an artificial light.
Saturday
•Boardman police arrested Encarnation Arez-Castro, 41, for attempted unlawful use of weapon and two counts of menacing.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Cassandra Darlene Ross, 29, of Hermiston, and Kevin James Crane, 27, of Pendleton, on warrants and for felony methamphetamine possession.
Sunday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Domingo Matias Ramirez, 21, for DUII.
Monday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Alvin Long, 52, Coos Bay, on a state warrant, felony fleeing, felony methamphetamine possession, felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
