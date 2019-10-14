FRIDAY
6:50 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to North First Street, Irrigon, near the Columbia River on a report of people camping in a white Dodge van. A deputy found the van and told the occupants there is no camping at the location and the next offense would result in a citation.
9:55 a.m. - Umatilla police took a report for vandalism of a vehicle on McFarland Avenue.
11:49 a.m. - A 911 caller heading west on Interstate 84 along Boardman reported another driver threatened her. She said a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulled in behind her and she moved over to let it pass. The driver looked at her, made a gun with his fingers and mouthed, “You’re dead.” She later passed the same driver, she said, and he did the same thing.
11:55 a.m. - A 911 caller reported watching a female inject drugs while in a gray four-door sedan in the parking lot at Comfort Inn & Suites, 77514 Highway 207, Hermiston.
2:45 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about criminal mischief at the Athena Cemetery on West Sherman Street and Waterman Road, Athena.
4:56 p.m. - A caller reported it looks like someone took a baseball bat to the windows and more of silver Cadillac at Third Street and Devore Road, Umatilla.
SATURDAY
9:22 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Northeast Seventh Street reported a male was trying to open her gate and let out her dog. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, talked to the caller and checked the area but did not find the suspect.
2:16 p.m. - Emergency services responded to the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield, for a crash between a semi and a pickup.
1:49 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at the Columbia Court Club, 80903 Highway 395 N., Hermiston.
7:24 p.m. - A 911 caller at Sandpiper Apartments, Boardman, reported two male were fighting outside and they appeared intoxicated. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the fighters.
8:01 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property on West Sixth Road, Irrigon, after a caller said a male pulled out a gun at a party. Deputies did not find any suspect.
9:41 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a second call about a person with a gun also on West Sixth Road, Irrigon, at a party that may have minors drinking. The caller said this was a different male than the first report.
SUNDAY
2:06 a.m. - Law enforcement received a 911 report about 10-20 people fighting in a parking lot on East Main Street, Hermiston. No one was around by the time police arrived.
5:41 a.m. - A caller on the 100 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone egged a vehicle. Milton-Freewater police received two more reports of vehicle egging, the second at 3:04 p.m. on the 300 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue and the third at 3:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Elzora Loop.
12:33 p.m. - A caller at the Oregon Trail RV Park, 1200 N.E. Washington Ave., Irrigon, reported a black Labrador in the nearby baseball field howling and crying and may be injured. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy looked but did not find the dog.
7:40 p.m. - A Heppner resident reported telephonic harassment.
7:57 p.m. - A caller at the Irrigon Park & Marina, 510 N.E. Seventh St., Irrigon, reported a black Lab that may be injured was at the recreational vehicle park.
11:16 p.m. - A resident of Bella Vista Estates Cooperative, 705 Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported she and her husband were in a heated argument for an hour and it could become a physical fight. Boardman police and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded. The husband decided to stay with his parents for the night.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Margaret Elaine Hill, 43, for unlawful use of a firearm (shooting in a prohibited area) and reckless endangering.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Adam Thomas Chamberlain, 28, for violating post-prison supervision sanctions, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, being unlawfully in a location where children congregate, unlawful contact with a child and third-degree sexual abuse.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crystal Mendoza, 29, of Umatilla, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), interfering with a peace officer, resting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gabrielle Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Norwood, Colorado, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•Milton-Freewater police used a stun gun to stop a man from fleeing.
Jesse Patrick Jackson, 32, transient, faces multiple charges.
Milton-Freewater police reported an officer at 3:33 p.m. observed a 1996 Ford Taurus with Washington plates speeding north on the 1000 block of Lamb Street. The car then turned into the driveway of St. Francis-Assisi Church, 925 Vining St., and continued speeding east.
The officer followed and saw the car speed by the stop sign at the intersection of Vining Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue. The car turned east on Eighth Avenue and the officer turned on his overhead lights, but the Taurus driver would not stop.
The chase passed through Evans Street, Northwest 11th Avenue, North Main Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. The car finally stopped on the 10th block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, where the driver took off running.
The officer recognized Jackson, ran after him, shot him with a stun gun to end the pursuit, and put the cuffs on Jackson.
The officer also found drugs on Jackson and hauled him to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on the following charges: felony and misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, felony methamphetamine possession, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with a peace officer.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Clement David Hassa, 25, of Pendleton, for second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape, both felonies.
