FRIDAY
7:30 a.m. - Lamb Weston staff reported criminal mischief at the company’s main plant on Westland Road, Hermiston.
7:53 a.m. - A caller reported someone stole items from her dead father’s yard on Northwest Boardman Avenue, Boardman, and tried to break into his house. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office trespassed a person from the property.
9:16 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a red Ford pickup with a red canopy from a residence on Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman.
11:12 a.m. - Someone broke into the Willow Creek County Club, Heppner, staff reported, and stole gas and cut the fuel lines to equipment. The caller also said this could have happened the other night or a couple of weeks ago.
5:06 p.m. - A three-vehicle crash near Athena sent one passenger to a local hospital.
Oregon State Police reported a minivan traveling north on Banister Road was unable to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 11. The vehicle entered the highway and two other passenger vehicles struck it.
An ambulance took a passenger in the first vehicle to Providence St. Mary Medical Medical Center, Walla Walla. Paramedics at the crash scene also checked the other drivers and passengers, and some refused medical treatment.
State police also reported giving a citation to the minivan’s driver, a 16-year-old boy from Milton-Freewater.
10:18 p.m. - Stanfield police responded to a report of gunshots at Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone St. The officer did not find anyone shooting.
SATURDAY
3:52 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed and rolled at Johns Lane and Campbell Road, Pendleton, but no one was near the vehicle.
10:24 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue.
2:46 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 55700 block of Albee Road south of Pilot Rock.
2:50 p.m. - A caller reported possible animal neglect at Banks Lane and Baxter Road, Hermiston.
5:34 p.m. - A caller on the 1000 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of license plates from her vehicle.
SUNDAY
12:27 p.m. - A Pilot Rock resident on Southwest Birch Street reported a male behind the house was “messing with” a recreational vehicle.
12:35 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint for animal abuse at Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:58 p.m. - A caller on Highway 74 near Ione reported he crashed his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox into a cow.
10:45 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident on the 500 block of North Main Street reported someone slashed his vehicle’s tires.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•A Pendleton man landed in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of domestic violence and assaulting an officer.
Oregon State Police troopers and Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call Friday evening at a home in the 43100 block of Gateway Avenue, Pendleton. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Sterrin Holcomb said the occupants reported Jack L. Davidson Sr., 61, was “out of control” and assaulted a relative.
Holcomb said police tried to put the cuffs on Davidson, who “smacked the deputy on the side of the face.”
The slap did not injure the deputy, and officers arrested Davidson and booked him into the jail in Pendleton for fourth-degree assault, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault of a public safety officer. The online jail roster shows his bail at $30,000.
•Hermiston police arrested Carri Ann Olea, 39, of Hermiston, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked and second-degree theft.
Saturday
•Pilot Rock police arrested Jesus Ramiro Soto, 37, of Pilot Rock, for second-degree sexual abuse, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, menacing, reckless endangering and harassment.
•Pendleton police arrested Shantel Renee Santiago, 40, of Pendleton, for second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Sunday
•Hermiston police arrested Juan Antonio Tellez, 28, of Boardman, for domestic violence assault and strangulation, both felonies.
•Pendleton police arrested Christine Michell Reardon, 70, for unlawful use of a weapon (shooting in a prohibited area).
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Shawn Mahon, 40, of Pendleton, for domestic violence felonies of strangulation and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.