FRIDAY
6:38 a.m. — A caller reported a large buck was stuck in the canal at the old tree farm area at Homestead Lane and Pole Line Road, Hermiston.
7:55 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received multiple reports of vehicles with slashed ties on the 200 block of Thorn Avenue.
12:42 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report about a homeless male dragging plastic bags on Highway 395 near Southwest Cedar Street and Birch Place.
1:36 p.m. — A resident on Southshore Drive, Umatilla, reported a hit-and-run that left a utility pole broken in half.
2:41 p.m. — A man asked to speak to Hermiston police about people who sold fake gold to his father a few months ago. He said he followed their white GMC vehicle and took video of them.
3:04 p.m. — A Heppner woman suffered alcohol poisoning. An ambulance took her to a local hospital.
3:05 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a recreational vehicle with expired plates at Southeast Fourth Street and Dorion Avenue. The caller said the motorhome “looks like a mobile meth lab” and wanted it gone.
3:32 p.m. — Morrow County emergency agencies responded to Paterson Ferry Road and Highway 730, Irrigon for an unoccupied corn picking vehicle on fire.
SATURDAY
2:32 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a robbery on West Highland Avenue.
9:25 a.m. — A Milton-Freeewater resident reported the theft of the tab stickers from her vehicle on the 900 block of Cowl Street.
10:36 a.m. — A caller at Sunset Mobile Home Park, 900 Umatilla River Road, Umatilla, reported someone was trying to kick in the door of a residence there.
12:55 p.m. — An Ione resident reported the theft of credit cards and $200. The victim reported the male suspect wore a yellow jacket, had short “spiky” hair and drove off in a small red hatchback. The crime is under investigation.
3:42 p.m. — A woman reported she was at Hometown Cleaners & Coin-Op Laundry, 1810 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, and a male there kept trying to talk to her and asking if she wanted to get an apartment with him.
4:01 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., Umatilla.
SUNDAY
12:02 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported she was at a game at Umatilla High School, Umatilla, where she also took pictures of a dog and posted them on Facebook, and now the owner of the dog is sending her harassing messages.
2:17 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an assault at the Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Timothy J. Murphey, 59, of Pendleton, for misdemeanors of domestic violence assault and interfering with making a report to police.
•Oregon State Police cited Jefrey Guy Bellingham, 60, of Kennewick, for hunting without a big game tag. State police also referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of additional charges for shooting from the window of a vehicle.
Saturday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Thomas Dee Payant, 25, of Milton-Freewater, for second-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of burglary tools, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and on a state warrant.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Gerardo Ocampo Antunez, 44, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Umatilla police arrested Jose Antonio Rosales, 23, of Umatilla, for felony methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest and violating parole.
Sunday
•Umatilla police arrested Josephine Elizabeth Tyler, 22, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Hermiston police arrested Cheyenne Wilkinson, 21, for felony fourth-degree assault.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tahner Allen Bates, 20, of Pendleton, for criminal activity in drugs, reckless driving and DUII (control substance).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.