FRIDAY
8:02 a.m. — A herd of goats invaded the backyard of someone’s house on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
8:46 a.m. — Southshore Neighborhood Watch in Umatilla reported there was a man in an overcoat entering people’s garages. One person reported meat being stolen from their deep freezer.
10:13 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
11:07 p.m. — There was a juvenile “out of control”, hitting and yelling at her family in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
2:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Juniper Avenue.
6:00 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred on Dark Canyon Avenue in Umatilla.
8:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Wilshire Avenue in Hermiston.
9:27 p.m. — An assault occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Homestead Apartments in Pendleton.
11:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
8:02 a.m. — There was a drunk driver on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
2:04 p.m. — A burglary occurred at the Chinn Apartments in Hermiston.
5:22 p.m. — At Roosters Country Kitchen, a drunk driver was reported.
5:56 p.m. — At Spillway Park in Umatilla, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported.
8:57 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred at Boutique Air in Pendleton.
11:23 p.m. — On North First Street in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
ARRESTS and CITATIONS
Friday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Chelsea Alexis Bent, 35 for three charges, including DUII.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Clyde Baker Beldon for one count of first-degree theft.
Sunday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Armando Martinez Diaz, 42, as a fugitive from another state. Martinez Diaz was stopped for a moving violation on OR-11, when the OSP noticed he has a warrant out of Los Angeles, California, for possession of controlled substances.
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Bobby Dean Christensen, 34, for DUII.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, 37, for three charges including second-degree burglary
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Travis David Strader, 43, for strangulation and harassment.
