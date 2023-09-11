Friday, Sept. 8
5 a.m. A 911 caller at the Promise Inn, Pendleton, made a stalking complaint.
9:04 a.m. A caller reported someone “did some significant damage to the track field” at Heppner High School, Heppner.
10:05 a.m. A caller reported someone filled a dip in the road with nails at Magic Garden Lane and West Seventh Road, Irrigon.
11:50 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Lumen Next-Generation 911 that 911 service was down for about 105 landline customers in Boardman. The company also reported a technician would figure out the problem and make repairs.
1:06 p.m. A caller reported an officer “choked” him with dust when he was speeding on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon. The caller said he berated the officer. A dispatcher asked the caller if he wanted to speak to a sergeant, and the caller disconnected.
1:09 p.m. A caller reported drug activity at the Comfort Inn & Suites, Hermiston.
1:15 p.m. A 911 caller reported an assault on Southwest Douglas Drive, Pendleton, near McKay Reservoir. Police responded and took a report.
1:57 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on Southwest Lake Drive.
2:30 p.m. A caller reported an assault on the 700 Block of Southwest Runnion Avenue, Pendleton.
10:25 p.m. A 911 caller reported gunshots on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
11:39 p.m. A resident on Highway 730, Irrigon, reported she had a package delivered to her home but it was opened and the item inside was gone.
Saturday, Sept. 9
9:13 p.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report about a person stealing items at the Dollar General and taking off through an emergency exit and fleeing in a vehicle. Milton-Freewater police at 9:46 p.m. cited a 39-year-old Pendleton woman for second-degree theft.
11:25 a.m. A Meacham Neighborhood Watch member called 911 and reported their adult sister was having a mental health episode and “destroying the house.”
12:37 p.m. A 911 caller reported gunshots on East Second Street, Weston.
6:14 p.m. Umatilla police received an emergency report about a disturbance at Crossroads Truck Stop.
8:32 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Southeast Byers Avenue.
8:46 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Lloyd and Minnehaha roads, Hermiston.
Sunday, Sept. 10
2:34 a.m. Local law enforcement received a report of a disturbance at Mac's Bar & Grill, Pendleton.
8:17 a.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an adult foster home on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:57 a.m. An emergency alarm at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, Heppner, prompted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and local paramedics to respond for a resident in a wheelchair who was unable to get a door open. First responders handled the task.
12:19 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on Reynolds Drive, Milton-Freewater.
7:13 p.m. Umatilla police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Martin Drive.
7:43 p.m. A 911 caller on West Gettman Road, Hermiston, reported their father was beating their stepmother.
9:55 p.m. A Milton-Freewater police officer reported the men’s restroom at Freewater Park had been spray painted sometime during the day.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 8
Pendleton police arrested Kelsi Tami Knight, 34, at Browning Field for first-degree theft.
Sept. 9
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Michael Rose, 43, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police arrested Roddrayion Aaron Houfmuse, 40, at 725 W. Ridgeway Ave., Hermiston, for vehicle theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pendleton police arrested Nicholas Allen Soto, 30, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and reckless endangering.
Sept. 10
Pendleton police arrested Garrett Douglas Woods, 26, for second-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Noe Jeronimo Aguilar, 31, for first-degree assault.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adriana Olivia Burmester, 19, at Gotta Stop Mini Mart, Hermiston, for felony fleeing and reckless driving.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason James Abbott, 32, of Irrigon, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine.
Umatilla police arrested Ramon Reyes Lemus, 20, for strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both felonies constituting domestic violence.
