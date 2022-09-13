Friday, Sept. 9
12:51 a.m. — A caller at Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, reported a bus with graffiti all over it was parked out front and individuals from the bus tried to solicit an employee. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but the people had left.
11:31 a.m. — A 911 caller at East Diagonal and South Cabana roads in Hermiston, reported the utility pole across the road is down.
11:41 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Court Avenue on a report of an assault.
2:04 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported her neighbor trespassed on her property, knocked down a gate and put up a string line as though she were going to build a fence.
4:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Main Street, Hermiston, reported she was robbed at gun point. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported a possible break-in at a home on Southeast 13th Street, Irrigon.
5:52 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Interstate 84 and Interstate 82, in Hermiston, for a semitrailer that rolled in a crash.
6:36 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton, reported there is a male on her porch who refused to leave and kept stating “people are after him.” Police responded.
8:29 p.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported someone in a blue pickup left a motor home in front of his house.
10:22 p.m. — A caller at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., reported her daughter was being harassed at the school. She said her daughter was surrounded by a group of girls at the Pendleton High School football game and they threatened “to beat her face in.” Police responded.
Saturday, Sept. 10
7:16 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Umatilla Wildlife Refuge off Ferry Road.
3:36 p.m. — A resident on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported a sow and her piglet were in her yard, and the sow became aggressive when someone tried to move them. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the owner of the pig to take care of the situation.
9:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Main Street, Hermiston, reported a female assaulted him. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:49 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Ninth Street, Pendleton, reported “her dad keeps putting his hands on her.” Police responded.
10:02 p.m. — A Boardman resident on Jerry Lane reported someone’s singing through speakers was getting too loud. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the music makers, who turned down the volume.
11:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1615 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of a fight.
Sunday, Sept. 11
12:34 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:47 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street on a report of a burglary.
1:53 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bensel Road and Highway 395, in Hermiston, after receiving a report of a possible drunk driver who swerved off the road and hit a concrete barrier.
9:11 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies used an all-terrain-vehicle while responding to Black Mountain on a report of an assault.
10:02 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Mountain View Road, Pendleton, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:39 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle theft on East Bridgitte Avenue, Hermiston.
1:09 p.m. — Residents on Idaho Lane, Irrigon, reported they came home and found their door open and items missing. Oregon State Police handled the call.
3:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., on a report of a fight.
9:29 p.m. — Boardman police and fire responded to a residence on Malheur Street on a report of a male who hit two females. An ambulance took a patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:08 p.m. — A caller reported a male vandalized her friend’s car breaking out the front windshield on Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:34 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, reported a male threw an ax at a neighbor’s window and ran off. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 9
Hermiston police arrested Angel Sanchez, 25, for second-degree robbery, menacing and second-degree theft.
Sept. 10
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Joseph Cossitt Dunleavy, 27, for menacing, harassment, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.
Hermiston police arrested Nicolas Philip Holdrige, 29, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Boardman police arrested Juan Luis Ayala-Garduno, 40, for aggravated assault.
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Jack Pearce Mills, 48, for domestic abuse and assault.
Hermiston police arrested Guadalupe Delgado, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), driving with a suspended license, illegal backing and failure to use lights.
