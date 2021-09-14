1:57 a.m. — The Oregon State Police responded to a car crash on Highway 395 near milepost 13. The driver swerved off the road to avoid a deer, causing the car to roll. The driver was “checked out by medics and denied treatment,” the report said. A family member later transported the driver to a hospital, police reported.
3:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.
9:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Northwest Mckennon Road, Pendleton.
Saturday, Sept. 11
1:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Eighth Street, Pendleton.
6:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest 20th Street, Pendleton.
Sunday, Sept. 12
12:07 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on North Third Street, Athena.
8:14 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Floyd’s Truck Ranch, 74141 Barnhart Road, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 10
Boardman police arrested Juan Carlos Ceja, 33, for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and third-degree vandalism.
Sept. 11
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amber Marie Carlson, 27, for vehicle theft, first- and second-degree trespass and second-degree theft.
Hermiston police arrested Antonio James Sandoval, 34, for first-degree theft, computer crime, first-degree forgery and identity theft.
Sept. 12
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Isaiah John Welch, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Hector Freeman Estrada, 31, for domestic abuse and violating a restraining order.
