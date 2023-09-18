Friday, Sept. 15
12:23 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 700 block of Southwest 21st Street. Police responded and issued a citation.
2:20 a.m. Pendleton police received a report about the theft of a Main Street Cowboys leaf blower from South Main Street and Southwest Dorion Avenue.
3:29 a.m. A 911 caller reported a fight on Southwest 21st Street, Pendleton. Police responded and made an arrest.
6:45 a.m. A resident of Milton-Freewater reported blue and black graffiti along the retaining wall on the corner of College Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue that occurred sometime overnight.
7:17 a.m. While responding to the report of graffiti on College Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue, a Milton-Freewater police officer reported more blue and black graffiti in the alley on the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:41 a.m. A 911 caller reported a theft at Dutch Bros Coffee, Pendleton.
10:07 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 400 block of South Main Street.
10:09 a.m. A caller at Sage Hallow Ranch, Boardman, reported the theft of wire. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:29 a.m. An employee of Milton-Freewater Public Works Department reported more blue and black graffiti on the golf cart sheds and new scoring booth at Shockman Field. Security camera footage showed at least three suspects in a black Toyota Tundra.
1:48 p.m. A Pendleton police officer at Southeast Fourth Street and Court Avenue issued a warning for littering.
2:22 p.m. A caller reported a dump truck was leaking diesel on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in the Boardman area.
3:52 p.m. A caller reported a grass fire and large cloud of black smoke on the west side of Ella Road near Baker Lane, Ione.
6:59 p.m. A caller on Northeast Garrigues Street, Heppner, reported second-hand information about the theft of gas from a vehicle and the destruction of gas caps.
9:57 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police responded and made an arrest.
10:02 p.m. A resident on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported her boyfriend threatened her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined there was no crime.
Saturday, Sept. 16
12:16 a.m. A caller reported an assault at Southwest Dorion Avenue and 10th Street, Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
6:13 a.m. A resident on Southeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported the theft of her GMC Yukon XL. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report. Law enforcement found the GMC and turned it over to its owner.
12:04 p.m. A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office someone he knows in Irrigon “has been bragging about all the stolen copper wire in his garage that he has taken all over,” including from sites in Hermiston.
8:11 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police took a report.
11:03 p.m. A caller on Northeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported her sister’s boyfriend hit her sister, broke her phone and left. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
Sunday. Sept. 17
7:25 a.m. A Milton-Freewater police officer on the 1500 block of South Main Street reported black graffiti on multiple walls of the Northwest Steel Building and on a gray building on the same block.
10:53 a.m. A caller reported the theft of her bag from a vehicle at a residence on Ione Gooseberry Road, Ione, and the bag contained her pistol.
11:52 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 100 block of East Main Street.
6:58 p.m. A caller reported graffiti at Irrigon High School, Irrigon, by the softball dugout and on fences. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.
7:23 p.m. The Heppner Fire Department received a report of a fire threatening structures on Northeast Thompson Avenue. The fire department responded.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 15
Boardman police arrested Genaro Garcia De La Cruz, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Anthony Holgate, 59, for fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Rhonda Colgrove, 44, for second-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Sept. 16
Pendleton police arrested D'sean Elmer Martin Marks, 30, at Taco Bell, on a warrant and for resisting arrest, felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, felony delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of a federally controlled substance and for assault of a public safety officer.
Oregon State Police arrested Joanne Lynn Smith, 58, for second-degree disorderly conduct, assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest.
Boardman police arrested Fidel De Los Santos, 44, for DUII (alcohol) and failure to to carry or present a driver’s license.
Sept. 17
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Juan Martin Lopez, 28, in Umatilla, for felony DUII, reckless driving, giving false information to police and on warrants for failure to appear.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Moises Heriberto Ayala Zuniga, 30, in Boardman for fourth-degree assault and on a warrant.
Sept. 18
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested James John Gilchrist, 34, in Milton-Freewater, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and resisting arrest.
