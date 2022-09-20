Friday, Sept. 16
12:08 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault at Southwest Sixth Street and Dorion Avenue.
12:49 a.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 730, in Umatilla, reported fire in the grass and trees. Emergency agencies responded.
3:45 a.m. — A 911 caller at Blue Mountain Lumber, 44112 Rieth Road, Pendleton, reported there was a human body in the road. Police responded.
9:57 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported someone broke a window on her vehicle on the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue and stole personal items from it.
2:33 p.m. — A 911 caller at Maple Crest Apartments, 702 Wilson Lane S.W., Boardman, reporting having an issue with someone trying to take her child. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was not able to make contact with the caller.
3:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 10th Street and the Pendleton River Parkway on a report of an assault.
5:07 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston. Police responded.
5:54 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a fight.
7:22 p.m. — A caller reported a mail truck’s lights were flashing and alarm was going off at the U.S. Postal Service, 300 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. She said she saw someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt go up to the Postal Service’s window and then leave.
Saturday, Sept. 17
2:36 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of an assault.
7:02 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a theft of a green Acura on the 100 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue. Police later found it was recovered in Mattawa, Washington.
8:58 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Boulevard on a report of a vehicle theft.
12:37 p.m. — A resident in Irrigon reported a neighbor’s horse died in the night at the corner of West Seventh Road and Magic Garden Lane. The caller said this is an ongoing problem, and it appears the neighbor does not care for their horses. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the horses at the site appear to be healthy.
8:07 p.m. — A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported a possible disturbance near pumps on the Columbia River. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned a male for trespassing and offensive littering.
8:18 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Wildwood RV Park, 82280 Wildwood Lane, on a report of an assault.
Sunday, Sept. 18
5:35 a.m. — A resident at Frontier Trailer Park, 105 Main St. S., Boardman, called 911 and asked law enforcement to send someone because their parents were fighting. Local law enforcement responded.
4:42 p.m. — A 911 caller at Quincy Avenue and Third Street, Umatilla, reported he was the referee in a soccer game at this location and two males were harassing him. Police responded.
5:29 p.m. — Staff at the Shell station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, Irrigon, reported the theft of a lottery ticket and $175 that occurred Aug. 28. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
8:14 p.m. — A caller reported their father in Irrigon was very ill, no one was able to contact him and the closest family member was a five-hour drive away. Medics responded and took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Arrests, Citations
Sept. 16
Stanfield police arrested Adey Mudesin Adan, 19, for two counts of unauthorized entry motor vehicle, four counts of attempt to commit a crime, three counts unauthorized entry into a vehicle, three counts of third-degree theft and one count each of giving false information to law enforcement and second-degree criminal trespass.
Hermiston police arrested Anthony Tavarez Cruz, 20, for punitive contempt of court, violating a restraining order, second-degree criminal trespass and endangering a person protected by a restraining order.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Chantel Williams, 29, for fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Hermiston police arrested Erica June Kidwell, 29, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree theft.
Umatilla police arrested Dasay Lamonte Hollinquest, 50, for felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and violating parole.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested William Ray Herrera, 63, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol)
Sept. 17
Hermiston police arrested Allen Ray Goatley, 43, for strangulation and menacing.
Hermiston police arrested Jose Valera, 32, for reckless driving, reckless endangering bail, resisting arrest, driving while suspended/revoked and interfering with a peace officer.
Sept. 18
Boardman police arrested Antelmo De Los Santos De Los Santos, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Boardman police arrested Santiago Enrique Dominguez Barrios, 39, for interfering with making a report and fourth-degree aggravated assault.
