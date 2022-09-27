Friday, Sept. 23
12:13 a.m. — A caller on Northeast Fourth Place, Hermiston, reported a stranger was knocking on their doors and windows. The caller stated they are blind and can not see who is there. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:57 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a truck driver in a red semitrailer on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman fire a gun out a window. Law enforcement were not able to find the semitrailer.
1:18 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of West Orchard Avenue on a report of an assault.
1:37 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Southeast Byers Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 10th Street on a report of an assault.
4:21 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of drug activity.
7:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of East Jennie Avenue on a report of an assault.
9:39 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to westbound Exit 5 on Interstate 82 for a car that crashed and rolled several times. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. OSP referred the case to the Umartilla County District Attorney’s Office for consideration following a blood analysis.
10:09 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle break in at Kelly’s Restaurant Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday, Sept. 24
6:21 a.m. — A 911 caller on Cliff Street, Umatilla, reported her parents are fighting and throwing stuff. Police responded.
8:07 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Main Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:51 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Patriot Heights, 155 Valor Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:55 p.m. — A 911 caller on Third Street and Brownell Boulevard, Umatilla, reported seeing flames. Emergency agencies responded.
3:50 p.m. — Stanfield police initiated activity at East Coe Avenue for a black and white, long-haired border collie. The officer reported this is the fourth time this dog has been seen running loose in the last 10 days.
7:45 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Pomono Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:35 p.m. — A caller on Main Street, Pendleton, reported gunshots. Police responded.
8:43 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for broken windows at Valley Christian Center, 800 N. Main St.
9:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of West Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:42 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Southwest Third Street, Irrigon, on a report of shooting. But there was not blood, no bullet holes and no one would tell the deputy anything about what happened.
Sunday, Sept. 25
11:09 a.m. — A 911 caller on South Fifth Street, Athena, reported a disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and made an arrest.
12:32 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of an assault.
3:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of a burglary.
3:48 pm. — A caller on Short Road, Irrigon, reported someone slashed the tires of his white Toyota Highlander. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
4:44 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest 11th Street on a report of a fight.
4:46 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Victory Square Park off Southwest 10th Street on a report of a fight.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 24
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Douglas Martin, 35, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jesus Flores Felix, 25, for a felony warrant.
Sept. 25
Pendleton police arrested Alexandre Grimaud, 39, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Timothy Michael Kelley, 21, and Kiefer Duane Robison, 19, for unauthorized use of a vehicle
Sept. 26
Boardman police arrested Guadalupe Alvarez Valdovinos, 28, for interfering with making a 911 report and domestic violence offenses of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
