FRIDAY
7:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Water Street in Heppner.
7:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Western Radiator on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
8:24 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northeast Gumwood Street in Pilot Rock.
9:00 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on East Catherine Avenue in Hermiston.
9:33 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Despain Place in Pendleton.
9:57 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:09 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Lefore Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:09 a.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Westland Road and Bridge Road in Hermiston.
2:56 p.m. — A shed was reportedly burglarized with a weed eater and push mower stolen from it on Southeast 12th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
5:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Convention Center on Westgate in Pendleton.
5:56 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault at Ukiah City Park in Ukiah.
8:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Dawn Drive in Hermiston.
11:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Pendleton Early Learning Center on 13th Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
10:16 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Wren Avenue in Hermiston.
10:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast North Street in Hermiston.
11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
2:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Look Out RV Park on Airport Road in Pendleton.
3:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on Ross Road in Meacham.
4:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Didion Lane in Milton-Freewater.
5:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
10:20 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
11:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Sixth Street in Hermiston.
1:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Olson Avenue in Pendleton.
4:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Pendleton Avenue in Umatilla.
8:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:16 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Weber Lane in Milton-Freewater.
11:41 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Highway 204 and PEA Ridge Road in Weston.
1:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Umapine Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Short Stop No. 1 on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
2:12 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Joseph Avenue in Hermiston.
3:53 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Weston Mountain and Toll Gate in Weston.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
10:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Oregon State Police cited and released Noah Antonio Sanchez, 21, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Jorge Alberto Jimenez Amador, 31, on three charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Saturday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Christopher Morse, 30, on six charges, including one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jacob Ryan Cahill, 30, on one charge of felony first-degree theft.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Kimberly Diane Dooley, 30, on four charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary and felony possession of marijuana.
Monday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Rachel Christine Bevis, 38, on two felony charges of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
