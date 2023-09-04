Friday, Sept. 1
2:05 a.m. A caller reported a female was screaming and a male may have been making a lot of banging sounds at Southeast Ninth Street and Idaho Avenue, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the scene.
10:39 a.m. A caller on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported someone used her Social Security number for student financial aid. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
11:24 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street.
11:38 a.m. A resident on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, reported a male with a bloody nose and no shirt was knocking on her door and was aggressive. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance responded. The male refused treatment at a hospital.
11:45 a.m. A caller reported an assault on the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street, Hermiston.
9:36 p.m. A caller on Western Route and Kelly Prairie roads, Heppner, reported they came across campers at Kelly Prairie who said a male shot at them. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Saturday, Sept. 2
3:07 a.m. A caller reported she was walking her dog at Northeast Elder and Stansbury streets, Heppner, when a white four-door pickup dropped off four juvenile girls, who were playing hide and seek in the parking lot of a home.
3:59 a.m. A caller reported a car was driving west on Interstate 84 in the eastbound lane and rolled into a field near milepost 174 in Morrow County. Local emergency services responded.
10:09 a.m. A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported the neighbor’s cows and ram were on his property. They managed to get them out but this is an ongoing issue.
11:54 a.m. A caller reported someone vandalized her mother’s property on Southeast Gilmore Street, Heppner, turning over a bench and damaging items. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact.
5:58 p.m. A caller reported an eastbound vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 near milepost 171 in Morrow County. Local emergency services responded.
10:01 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about loud music from a residence in the area of Northeast Third Street and Main Avenue, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office responded.
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:23 a.m. A resident on Northeast Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported someone was banging their windows.
7:02 a.m. A resident on the 1300 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a Coleman gas-powered camouflage mini-bike from the bed of their pickup.
9:23 a.m. A resident on the 600 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a heavy brown chair from the back of their pickup.
9:36 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 200 block of Southwest Sixth Street.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 1
Pendleton police arrested Jason Michael Tinsley, 41, for possession of a stolen vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sept. 2
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Richard Dillon, 46, for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerrid Lee Torres, 23, for second-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree escape.
