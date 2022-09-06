Friday, Sept. 2
12:04 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., on a theft complaint. Police took a report.
1:04 a.m. — A 911 caller at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., reported there is a man in the parking lot with a gun. The caller said his manager told him to call the police. Police responded.
1:13 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Space Age Fuel, 1700 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:05 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast 12th Street and Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton, reported a car crash. Emergency agencies responded.
4:11 a.m. — A 911 caller on Bridge and Agnew roads, Hermiston, reported their car battery died. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:08 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of a theft on the 1600 block of North First Street.
3:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
4:55 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street on a theft complaint.
6:03 p.m. — A caller at the Circle K and Mobile station, 329 N. Main St., Heppner, reported the theft of her cellphone from the cart she drives. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
10:46 p.m. — A resident on Summit Lane, Boardman, reported a loud party off Kunze Lane across the canal. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
Saturday, Sept. 3
6:45 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman for a semitrailer fire. Occupants walked away from the cab, which was on fire.
9:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue on a theft complaint.
9:45 p.m. — A Boardman resident reported loud music was coming from a large gathering near Hilltop Road and Villegas Lane, and he was a quarter mile from there and could hear the music. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and advised the homeowner to turn down the music.
4:17 p.m. — Local emergencies services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman for a two-vehicle crash.
11:23 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Fourth Street, Irrigon, complained about loud music. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy found the source and told them to turn it down or he would issue a citation if he returned.
Sunday, Sept. 4
12:11 a.m. — Police responded to a call about a man with a hammer being threatening at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman.
3:13 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Northeast Campbell Way reported the theft of two propane tanks from their front porch. The caller said this was frustrating because it is an ongoing issue. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
5:11 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of West Juniper Avenue on a theft complaint.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 3
Hermiston police arrested Brandon Nicholas Saucillo, 36, for third-degree assault.
Sept. 4
Pendleton police arrested Dylan James Frostad, 25, for second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful use of a weapon
Hermiston police arrested Ty Cody Davies, 29, for first-degree, second-degree and third-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, credit card fraud and on a warrant.
Boardman police arrested Angel Sanchez, 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
Stanfield police arrested Cyrrus James Shaver, 21, for third-degree assault and violating a jail release agreement.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Zenia A. Charles, 27, for harassment domestic violence and interfering with making a report.
Sept. 5
Oregon State Police arrested Jairo Galvan Morales, 31, for, DUII (alcohol), first-degree aggravated theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.