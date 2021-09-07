Saturday, Sept. 4
1:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston.
1:37 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported fight on East Main Street.
3:51 a.m. — Local emergency services respond to Interstate 84 near Boardman for a vehicle in the median. An emergency aircraft flew one person from the scene.
9:19 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Goodwin Avenue.
8:42 p.m. — A caller at Driftwood RV Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a male with a machete harassed him. Boardman police responded and arrested a male for the misdemeanor of menacing.
9:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 13th Street, Hermiston.
Sunday, Sept. 5
2:23 a.m. — A caller at Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road S.W., Boardman, reported a group of people running after a male, screaming and yelling. Local law enforcement responded, found the individuals were arguing and separated them for the night.
4:35 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported fight on North First Street.
9:58 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect.
6:40 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles the night before moved a cone from Division Avenue, Boardman, and placed it at Utah Avenue and Brandon Street. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy returned the cone to where it belonged.
10:09 p.m. — Two males fought at Driftwood RV Resort, 800 W. Kunze Lane, Boardman. Local law enforcement responded, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Aug. 3
Umatilla Tribal police arrested Diego Garcia Hernandez, 36, for violating probation, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and supplying contraband.
Hermiston police arrested Taylor Marie Lynn Schneider, 18, for felony strangulation.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Alan Tucker, 36, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, felony fleeing, first-degree burglary and second-degree trespass.
Hermiston police arrested Moises Salas, 31, for unauthorized use of vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and violating parole.
Pendleton police arrested Tana Nicole Halligan, 25, for unauthorized use of vehicle.
Aug. 4
Hermiston police arrested Nathaniel Lejia X Rodriguez, 22, for menacing and coercion.
Umatilla police arrested Christian Jesus Ayala Licea, 20, for first-degree trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of a public safety officer.
Aug. 5
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crescencio Carvajal Sanchez, 31, for DUII and driving while suspended.
