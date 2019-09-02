Editor's note: Due to Monday's holiday, today's public safety log only has arrest information. Wednesday's paper will have a more complete public safety log of the three-day weekend.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Milton-Freeewater police arrested Jose Alonso Armenta, 24, of Milton-Freewater, for second-degree theft, theft by receiving, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, giving false information, second-degree trespass, all misdemeanors, three felony warrants for failure to appear and a felony fugitive warrant.
•Oregon State Police arrested Dante Kai Mora, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday
•Milton-Freeewater police arrested Kadie Elizabeth Bonini, 41, of Salem, for second-degree theft, felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and on a warrant.
•Umatilla police arrested Jose Tomas Cortez, 21, of Hermiston, for felony fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor fail to appear.
•Stanfield police arrested Ryan Christopher Shenkel, 38, for unauthorized use of vehicle and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Pendleton police arrested Lawerance Thomas Picard Jr., 27, of Pendleton, for hindering prosecution, a felony, and felon in possession weapon, a misdemeanor.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Blake Jeffrey Been, 19, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol).
