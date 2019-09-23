FRIDAY
1:21 a.m.— A runaway was reported at Vista Village in Pendleton.
7:01 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on 100 block North Columbia in Milton-Freewater.
9:48 a.m. — On Northeast McCallister Lane in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
12:06 p.m.— Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at BJK Truck Parts in Hermiston.
12:19 p.m. — On South Main Street and Southeast Kirk Avenue in Pendleton, a fifth wheel has been parked on the roadway for a week. Someone reported they saw two people crawl out of the window earlier Friday morning.
12:44 p.m. — A black bag was left by a man's truck on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston. He believes someone was looking around his vehicles and possibly entered his truck bed.
2:36 p.m. — Pendleton police and EMS were called for a stabbing at Susie’s Cafe in Pendleton.
3:16 p.m. — A man reported his gun went missing from his truck after he took it to get worked on at Hop’s Auto Body in Pendleton.
4:39 p.m.— At Taj Food Mart in Milton-Freewater, a man was involved in a verbal domestic disturbance with his wife.
5:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Harvest Foods in Umatilla.
6:52 p.m. — A possible fight involving two "kids" was reported on East Main Street and Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
7:02 p.m.— A woman reported that her dog had been shot on South Broad Street in Weston.
7:21 p.m. — There was a woman walking near West Highland Avenue with a baby in Hermiston. She had blood on her face, and employees at the Metro Mart nearby called to request a welfare check.
9:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
10:08 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
10:26 p.m. — At Taco Bell in Pendleton, a drunk driver was reported.
SATURDAY
12:45 a.m. — An armed subject was reported on Southwest Eleventh Street and West Orchard Avenue.
12:55 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on West Highland Avenue.
3:19 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
10:47 a.m. — At 40 Taps in Pendleton, a burglary was reported.
10:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
12:37 p.m. — On West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance was reported.
1:36 p.m.— Another domestic disturbance occurred in Hermiston at Ramirez Trucking.
6:52 p.m.— On Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton, a man reported his stepson assaulted him and his wife.
4:58 p.m.— A license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle on the 400 block North Columbia in Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
1:41 a.m. — On Southeast Byers Avenue and Fourth Street in Pendleton, a possible drunk driver was reported.
5:35 a.m. — Hermiston police took report of a burglary on West Hermiston Avenue.
9:15 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on North Ott Road in Hermiston.
12:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
1:08 p.m.— Hermiston police were unable to locate a report of another domestic disturbance that occurred on West Juniper Avenue.
1:12 p.m.— A burglary was reported on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
1:39 p.m.— On Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton, a runaway was reported.
4:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Juniper Avenue.
6:48 p.m. — On West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston, another domestic disturbance was reported.
9:38 p.m. — On Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance was reported.
10:18 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Third Street in Umatilla.
MONDAY
12:17 a.m. — Someone on County Road in Milton-Freewater reported that their ex-boyfriend was pounding on their door and refusing to leave.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Walter Seth Cox, 32, for several charges including DUII and aiding/contributing in a wildlife offense. A rifle and a spotlight, an artificial light believed to be used in hunting, were seized from Cox's vehicle for evidence.
Saturday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Zachary Robert Wilkinson, 21, for multiple charges including DUII. When police pulled him over at 7:44 p.m. for multiple violations, they noted he exhibited signs of impairment and also had 2.7 pounds of hemp plants in the back seat, which police seized. Wilkinson reportedly told police he stole the plants off of Feedville Road in Hermiston because he believed they were cannabis. After being lodged at the Umatilla County Jail, Wilkinson’s breath samples yielded a BAC of 0.21%. His vehicle was impounded.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Kyle William Curtis, 30, for one count of fifth-degree assault.
Sunday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Bonney Jo Hill, 39, for one felony count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of interference with a police officer.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Bryson Stewart Azure, 24, for one count of identity theft, one count of fraud by credit card, and one count of third-degree theft.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Cristine Luzette Mendoza, 46, for one count of menacing and one felony count of attempting to commit a crime.
