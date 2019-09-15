FRIDAY
12:43 a.m. — Pendleton pPolice arrested a drunk driver on Southwest Court Avenue.
6:09 a.m. — A drunk driver was reported near Knights Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
9:55 a.m. — Police were unable to locate a red Dodge SUV with Nevada plates was unable to maintain their lane of traffic near the Pilot Truck Stop in Stanfield.
1:16 p.m. — In Pendleton, a man on Northeast King Place and Northeast Riverside School Road reported that three 55-gallon drums of industrial waste had been dumped on his property.
2:58 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on South Highway 395.
3:31 p.m. — Someone driving a maroon Dodge pickup truck was visibly intoxicated near the Sips N Snacks Deli in Pendleton.
5:05 p.m. Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle occurred at the Hermiston Police Department.
6:06 p.m. There was a drunk driver near Burger King in Pendleton.
9:43 p.m. There was a drunk driver near The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge on Southeast Court Avenue.
10:28 p.m. A woman yelled for help outside a home on Northwest 13th Place in Pendleton.
11:09 p.m. On Northwest 10th Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance was reported.
11:10 p.m. Someone was reported missing on Southgate in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
12:07 a.m. Someone was reported missing on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
2:06 a.m. A group of intoxicated individuals were trying to enter cars in the Taco Bell drive-thru in Pendleton.
2:14 a.m. A domestic disturbance occurred at the Sinclair gas station on Southgate in Pendleton.
11:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Fifth Street in Athena.
3:06 p.m. - On Kelli Boulevard and South Highway 395, a man reported that someone driving in front of him slammed on the brakes, got out of the vehicle and proceeded to hit his car.
3:52 p.m.— A burglary occurred on Northeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
4:32 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on South Main Street and Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
5:10 p.m. — There was an assault at a rental property on Southwest Third Street, Pendleton.
6:03 p.m. — On Bridgeport Avenue in Umatilla, a domestic disturbance occurred.
6:31 p.m. — An assault occurred at Clara Brownell Middle School on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
6:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Safeway in Pendleton.
7:21 p.m. — There was a drunk driver at the Wildwood RV Park on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
8:20 p.m. — There was a domestic disturbance at Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue in Pendleton.
8:49 p.m. — A fight occurred at Mac’s Bar & Grill in Pendleton.
8:49 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle occurred at Gordon’s Electric in Pendleton.
8:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Sinclair gas station in Pendleton.
11:17 p.m. — Pendleton Police arrested a drunk driver on Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
SUNDAY
12:20 a.m. — Pendleton Police were unable to locate the unauthorized entry of a motorized vehicle on Southwest Third Street.
1:22 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested a drunk driver on Southeast Sixth Street.
2:18 a.m. — A drunk driver was reported on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:36 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
3:46 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
6:28 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle occurred on Northeast Gillespie Lane in Hermiston.
8:34 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast North Street in Hermiston.
12:47 p.m. — A person was reported missing on East Third Street in Hermiston.
1:34 p.m. — Seven or eight people were fighting in a parking lot on Northeast 11th Street in Hermiston.
1:14 p.m. — A burglary occurred at Brett Leake Ranch in Helix.
1:58 p.m.— Pendleton police were unable to locate a drunk driver on Southeast Court Avenue and Highway 11.
5:39 p.m. — At the Space Age fuel station on Highway 207 in Hermiston, a man and woman were arguing.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Justin Bryce Jordan, 29, for felony coercion and misdemeanors of harassment and menacing.
•Pendleton police arrested Casey Carl Mayer, 33, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine, both felonies, and possession and delivery heroin, also both felonies.
•Pendleton police arrested Nicholas Porter, 45, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police arrested James Lee Lawyer, 47, for DUII and reckless driving.
•Oregon State Police also arrested Logan James Ira Thorne, 25, and Rene Alverez Ortiz, 42, for DUII.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Manuel Flores Chavez, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•Boardman police arrested Angel Rodelo, 27, of Boardman, for DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, and hit-and-run involving property.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Andrew Wyatt Phillips, 24, for misdemeanor and felony fourth-degree assault and violating probation.
•Boardman police arrested Juan Antonio Tellez, 28, of Boardman, for DUII and driving while suspended/revoked.
•Pendleton police arrested Victor Floyd Dave, 25, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
•Hermiston police arrested Bo Xavier Brause, 28, of Hermiston, for possession of a federally controlled substance and violating parole, both felonies.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Elder Maxx McKay, 23, for first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies.
•Pendleton police arrested Ashley Nicole Marie Bruns, 23, of Pendleton, for the felony charge of aggravated harassment and misdemeanors of interfering with a peace office, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Michael Tinsley, 37, of Milton-Freewater, for felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor probation violations.
Sunday
•Hermiston Police Arrested Michelle Rea Warner, 46, for felony strangulation and misdemeanor harassment.
•And Friday though Sunday, Pendleton police arrested the following for DUII:
Reynaldo Lopez, 40, of Athena; Michael Payne, 29, of Sandy; Sydney Thompson, 24, of Pilot Rock; William Rinker, 53, of Pendleton; Joseph Cordova, 21, of Oregon City; Robert Waight, 52, Fredricksburg, Texas; and Renea Nibarger, 25, of Brinnon, Washington.
