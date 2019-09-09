FRIDAY
1:57 a.m. - Stanfield police checked on a possible burglary on South Dale Street, Echo.
11:27 a.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident on the 700 block of College Street reported a burglary and missing items.
SATURDAY
12:34 a.m. - Pendleton police and medics responded to a 911 report of a person unconscious in the parking lot at North Main Street and Northwest Bailey Avenue.
5:01 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 58400 block of Highway 204, Weston.
1:45 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 600 block of West Hartley Avenue.
2:43 p.m. A 911 caller reported domestic violence occurring at a residence at Mountain View Apartments, 2400 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton.
5:29 p.m. - Emergency services in Morrow County responded to a structure fire at a home on Kunze Lane, Boardman.
8:48 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to Butte Park on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street for an assault.
SUNDAY
1:08 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a kitchen fire in a a home on Bridgeport Avenue, Umatilla.
3:13 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a prowler at U.S. Forest Service roads 52 and 5526 near Ukiah.
11:14 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight at Southwest 17th Street and Emigrant Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Kaela Lashbrook, 28, Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The arrest occurred at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St.
•Hermiston police arrested Genaro Junior Arrellano Rosales, 29, of Umatilla, for felony methamphetamine possession.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Antonio Rosales, 23, of Umatilla, for violating parole and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Oregon State Police arrested Alexis Rigomer Tejada, 34, for DUII.
Saturday
•Pilot Rock police arrested Jeffrey Richard Schiller, 36, of Pilot Rock, for violating a restraining order, menacing and first-degree burglary.
•Pendleton police arrested Telesforo Ortiz, 51, of Pendleton, for pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, felony strangulation, menacing, harassment and interfering with making a report, crimes stemming from domestic violence.
•An Irrigon man landed in jail for driving dunking and trying to get away from the police.
Oregon State Police reported trooper Ryan Sharp at about 4:50 p.m. was in the area of Highway 207 and Northeast Fourth Street, Hermiston, when he saw a green Dodge pickup driving recklessly.
Sharp tried to stop the pickup on the highway, but the driver hit the gas pedal, clipping the driver’s side mirror of a another vehicle. The Dodge turned onto Reed Road where it struck a utility pole before heading to East Punkin Center Road and lost the trooper in a cloud of dust.
Police, however, later found the pickup in a crop circle off Glemm Road. Troopers searched the area, and with help from U.S Fish and Wildlife officer Josh Hindman and his police dog, Ukkie, they found the driver, Lee Carl Issel II, 46, of Hermiston, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit-and-run with property damage, DUII and felony fleeing.
•Hermiston police arrested Victor Guadalupe Nuno Estrada, 20, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine possession, delivery and manufacture, plus for failure to pay fines.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Rory Simpson, 34, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Pendleton police cited Garrett Hungerford, 21, of Weston, for DUII.
•Pendleton police arrested Tyler Warner Jones, 20, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol), interfering with a peace officer and driving while suspended/revoked.
•Hermiston police arrested Eliseo Segundo, 36, of Boardman, for first-degree criminal mischief and identity theft, both felonies, and for menacing, a misdemeanor. According to state court records, he he began serving 18 months probation on Aug. 29 for vehicle theft.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Laura Annette Renz, 47, of Umatilla, for first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and for failure to appear.
•Pendleton police arrested Paulette Hawley, 49, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Boardman police arrested Santos Gutierrez Batz, 34, for DUII.
