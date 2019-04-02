MONDAY
5:52 a.m. - Four cows were in the road at East Elm Avenue and Northeast McNary Street, Hermiston.
7:42 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of fuel from Zimmerman's Autobody & Glass, 118 E. Main St., Athena.
8:50 a.m. - A Pendleton mother wanted to speak to an officer regarding behavior issues she has with her son.
9:37 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on Southwest Sage Drive asked to talk to an officer about the city’s noise ordinance and how his neighbor does not comply with it.
10:06 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lakeview Heights, the eight-bed secure residential treatment facility on Willow Creek Road overlooking Heppner, for a resident who threw a coffee cup at a nurse, causing a cut to her face. The nurse declined medical help, and deputies arrested the client for misdemeanor assault.
12:48 p.m. - A Umatilla resident asked to have an officer tell her landlords they cannot be in her home while she is gone.
1:32 p.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Northeast Seventh Street, Irrigon, on a complaint about a dog roaming the neighborhood. The deputy warned the dog owner about allowing the pet to be a public nuisance.
3:45 p.m. - A Pendleton resident on Southwest 12th Drive reported someone poured sugar in the gas tank of his vehicle.
4:21 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a disturbance at Brooke RV Park, 5 N.E. Eighth St., Pendleton.
4:57 p.m. - Heppner residents complained about a black German shepherd loose and terrorizing other pets on Southeast Chase Street. One caller said the dog ate a chicken. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy warned the dog’s owner for letting it run free.
5:05 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of criminal mischief at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave.
6:08 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to yet another dog complaint, this one on Southeast Kristen Drive, Heppner. A deputy talked to the person who reported the dog and to the dog’s owner, who received a citation for keeping a dog as a public nuisance and owing a potentially dangerous dog.
7:33 p.. - Hermiston police received a complaint about graffiti on property on Northeast Marty Drive.
7:52 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a burglary on Southeast Emigrant Avenue.
9:39 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Stephen Lyle Wilson, 58, for misdemeanors of assault, escape, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Tuesday
•Pendleton police arrested Kristina A. Waldbillig, 49, of Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.