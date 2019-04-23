MONDAY
8:23 a.m. — A caller reported a large tree limb was in the left southbound lane of Highway 395 about 100 yards south of Highway 730 near Umatilla.
8:43 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on East Main Street. About 50 minutes later, a caller also reported graffiti in the restrooms at Victory Square Park on Southwest 10th Street.
9:17 a.m. — A caller told Umatilla police there was graffiti on some buildings at Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave.
9:40 a.m. — A caller told Hermiston police a female has been using his home address for her correspondence with courts and lawyers, but she never lived there, and he wants her to stop using his address.
10:02 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person threatening to assault a neighbor at Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:05 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the area of Southeast Eighth Street and Byers Avenue for someone suffering a mental crisis.
11:44 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for drug activity at Pendleton High School.
12:28 a.m. — A caller reported a 50-something homeless man about 20 minutes earlier was at the Rudy Rada Skate Park, Pendleton, yelling profanities at people and holding a sign.
2:55 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a residence on South Main Street for a person who was leaving while high on inhalants. The suspect was gone before cops arrived.
7:29 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of drug activity at Columbia Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St.
7:34 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave., for a burglary.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Diego Garcia Hernandez, 34, for interfering with a police officer, a misdemeanor, and hindering prosecution, a felony.
Monday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin Daniel Fuentes, 24, of Hermiston, for fourth-degree assault.
•Hermiston police arrested Jeremy Everett Wells, 38, of Hermiston, for felony possession of methamphetamine, violating probation and warrants for failure to appear.
•Oregon State Police arrested Harley Michael Moore, 28, of Yakima, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
