MONDAY
4:46 a.m. - A 911 caller in Stanfield reported she was feeling angry and anxious and took out her frustration on her boyfriend, hitting him with her hand. She then hung up.
7:50 a.m. - An Irrigon man on Northwest Oregon Avenue reported five black Angus cows were on his property. He got them to his pasture, he said, but did not know who owned them. The cattle owner eventually retrieved the cattle. The caller also said he would reported any damage.
8:11 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on East Main Street, Weston.
8:15 a.m. - A Hermiston resident reported harassment at Hermiston High School while playing adult league basketball.
8:49 a.m. - A caller at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton, complained about a teen male wearing a red and gray striped beanie in a red Audi A4 who sped through the school zone and ignored the stop sign. The caller also reported following the car to nearby Pendleton High School.
11:08 a.m. - A woman asked to speak to Hermiston police about someone who has been using her Social Security number for employment purposes.
2:26 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Eighth Place for a female screaming.
2:45 p.m. - A woman told Hermiston police her ex was telephonically harassing her.
3:10 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a fight at Bedford Bridge on Southwest 18th Street but found no one.
3:36 p.m. - Stanfield residents on West Roosevelt Avenue complained about a goat on their property.
5:25 p.m. - Callers on West Garfield Street, Athena, reported a burglary.
5:30 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received complaints about code violations in Irrigon. The first involved cleaning up a property on Northeast Second Street. The second was to crackdown on residents on Northeast Oregon Avenue for working on vehicles in public for a long period. The city code allows simple and quick repairs, such as tire or oil changes in driveways, but not extensive work.
5:33 p.m. - Flooding occurred on Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.
7:41 p.m. - An Irrigon man on Southeast California Avenue complained about neighbors riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. The caller also was adamant about not having contact with law enforcement.
8:23 p.m. - Flooding also happened at Lawrence Ranches Inc. on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:15 p.m. - A male and female had an altercation on the 1900 block of North First Street, Hermiston, then left in separate vehicles.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Breona Renee James, 22, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Monday
•Hermiston police arrested Christopher Scott Nelsen, 40, of Hermiston, for driving while suspended/revoked, giving false information to law enforcement and felony fleeing, and on warrants for failure to appear.
•Hermiston police arrested Anthony Albert Robles, 27, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest, theft of lost/mislaid property (a bicycle) and on warrants for failure to appear.
•A College Place man faces possible drug charges in the wake of a traffic stop for using a cellphone.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper at about 2 p.m. tried to stop a Toyota pickup on Highway 11 at Northeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater, after seeing the driver on his a cellphone. The driver. Troy Michael Hays, 24, of College Place, made “multiple quick turns in an attempt to elude,” according to state police. But trooper John Juzeler found the vehicle and the driver as he was trying to leave.
State police reported Hays admitted to trying to get away because he does not have a driver’s license. The trooper spotted drug paraphernalia in the pickup, and Hays gave permission for a search of the vehicle. Hays also admitted to recent meth use and said he had a bag of the drug in his pocket. The trooper seized the bag containing a white crystal substance and arrested Hays for possession of meth.
The owner of the vehicle arrived and received a citation for allowing the unlawful operation of their vehicle. The trooper also cited Hays for driving while suspended and driving uninsured, and warned him for using a mobile electronic device.
The trooper took Hays to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, according to state police, where a preliminary test showed the substance in the bag was meth.
•Pendleton police at 8:48 p.m received a 911 report about a man punching a woman in the jaw. Police arrested Patrick Louis Oscar Rasmussen, 71, of Pendleton, for fourth-degree assault.
