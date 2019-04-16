MONDAY
7:02 a.m. — The Oregon Department of Transportation sent a crew to handle a road sign that leaned into the lane of Highway 74 near Heppner. Erosion of the bank caused the sign to tilt.
8:43 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on a building on the 1100 block of South Main Street. Police about 30 minutes later heard about graffiti on a fence and concrete deck on the 1200 block of South Main.
1:18 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Irrigon resident who threatened self-harm.
12:04 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest Cottonwood Drive.
1:55 p.m. — A 911 caller reported two subjects in a brown Chevrolet Suburban spray painted the fence at Sagebrush and East Punkin Center roads, Hermiston. They left heading south on Sagebrush.
2:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to North Townsend Road on a report of domestic violence.
3:27 p.m. — A caller asked Hermiston police to run extra patrols at East Reeder Driver and Wilshire Avenue. The caller said vehicles speed and ignore the stop sign there.
3:32 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
4:28 p.m. — Emergency services in Morrow County responded to Myer Avenue, Irrigon, for a motorhome on fire.
4:31 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper received a call about a man wanted on a warrant who was in possession of two rifles and was driving a gold GMC Yukon in Hermiston. The trooper spotted the GMC and tried to stop it at West Orchard Avenue and Southwest Eighth Place.
The driver stopped, got out and and took off running. The passenger drove away with the Yukon, only to have Hermiston police stop her moments later.
State police identified the original driver as Jose Damian Garcia, 20, who also owns the vehicle and has a suspended license. State police also reported his driving insurance expired a few days ago.
State police seized the rifles from the GMC, impounded the vehicle and contacted Garcia’s probation officer, and that resulted in sending a probable cause arrest affidavit to the Umatilla County dispatch center.
5:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Newport Avenue and Southeast Eighth Street to take a report for an assault.
5:54 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Northeast Gale Street reported a burglary in the home after finding cans of food in the living room, open kitchen cabinets and other signs someone was inside.
5:46 p.m. — A Hermiston caller on the 800 block of East Main Street reported a burglary.
10:46 p.m. — Police took a report for graffiti at East Punkin Center Road and Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Flint Alexander Bonifer, 29, of Adams, for hindering prosecution, a Class C felony. According to court documents, deputies arrested Bonifer for harboring or trying to hide Jacob Miles Stewart, 26, of Weston. The sheriff’s office also arrested Stewart for probation violations.
