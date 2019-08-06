MONDAY
12:14 a.m. - Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at Bella Vista Estates, 705 Paul Smith Road, Boardman.
8 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request to provide extra patrols through a neighborhood on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, The caller reported a male who lives nearby could do something bad to her property because a couple of days ago he set fire to a vehicle she has in Umatilla.
The Ione School District, 445 Spring Street, Ione, requested extra patrols. The district is starting a morning kindergarten program for two weeks and would like wheat harvest trucks to slow down.
And the construction outfit at Laurel Road and Wilson Lane, Boardman, asked for extra patrols while crews move equipment for the next two weeks.
10:52 a.m. - Three horses wearing saddles were running about near Interstate 84 and Highway 207, Hermiston.
11:14 a.m. - A caller was concerned about the black Labrador on the 500 block of North Glendening Street, Stanfield, because it has material tied around its mouth, perhaps a home-made muzzle. While the dog did not appear to be in pain or distress, the caller asked police to check on it.
11:41 a.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about a motorhome staying three weeks at the Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., when it should have stayed only one week.
5:28 p.m. - Callers reported hearing an explosion in the area of Highway 730 and Highway 395, Hermiston. The boom could have come from a propane tank or a transformer.
6:39 p.m. A property owner on Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of his Honda four-wheeler.
7:40 p.m. - One person suffered minor injuries in a crash in Hermiston when a car that was in a race collided with another car.
Oregon State Police reported Christian Jesus Ayalaicea, 18, of Pasco, was racing south on Highway 395 and ignored the red light at the intersection with Main Street. His BMW 330 crashed into the passenger side of a Honda Civic heading west on Main.
Ayalaicea was not injured, nor was the 17-year-old Hermiston female driving the Honda. But a passenger in the Honda required treatment at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
This crash occurred while Hermiston police were investigating a shooting that involved two victims from Kennewick and a suspect from Umatilla. Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston reported the crash and the shootings do not appear related.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Joanna D. Falconer, 28, of Weston, for domestic violence assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
