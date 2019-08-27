MONDAY
9:09 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 57500 block of Bingham Road, Adams.
11:20 a.m. - Oregon State Police took a report for the theft of a mini-asphalt roller. The crime occurred between the Aug. 19 around 5 p.m. and the morning of Aug. 20 on Laurel Lane, Boardman. And while this is a mini-roller, it still weights approximately 2,000 pounds.
11:31 a.m. - Staff at the East Umatilla County Health District, 431 E. Main St., Athena, reported two suspicious fire starts and asked for a Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy to come by for more information.
2:16 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 900 block of West Juniper Avenue.
3:54 p.m. - A 911 caller at Cottonwood Bend and Westland roads, Hermiston, reported someone rammed their car three times before driving off.
7:38 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 80500 block of Sagebrush Road, Hermiston.
