MONDAY
6:58 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, after a woman ran to the neighbor's house saying she needed help and a police officer. A deputy and Umatilla police officer responded, and two people were advised to give each other some space and call again if things escalated.
8:09 a.m. - A Umatilla resident on Willamette Avenue reported a man was standing in front of the neighbor's place, making a scene and screaming and yelling profanities.
8:40 a.m.- A woman called the Hermiston Police Department to complain that two motor homes have been parked on Northeast Misty Drive, one for over two weeks. She said they are obstructing the view for cars.
8:45 a.m. - A burglary occurred on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
10:16 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to four dog complaints from 10:16 a.m. to 11:48 a.m.
10:43 a.m. - Stanfield police checked multiple locations for code enforcement issues ranging from noxious and tall weeds to piles of garbage to not removing yard debris.
11:03 a.m. - A resident on the 53700 block of West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a controlled burn caught the side of the "little ole garage" on fire.
12:55 p.m. - A resident of East Main Street, Ione, called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report her neighbor's dog has been getting into her yard, and attacked a neighbor over the weekend who was taking care of the caller's property.
1:41 p.m. - A patron of the Irrigon Shell Station, 300 E. Highway 730, complained to a Morrow County deputy that a gas attendant dropped his gas cap onto his car and when the caller tried to ask him to be more careful, he and the attendant traded obscene language. The caller just wanted law enforcement to know about the incident in case the attendant called to complain.
3:12 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:45 p.m. - A caller at Heppner Market Fresh, 238 N. Main St., reported to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office a heavily intoxicated man was in the store, but left on foot. About an hour later, another caller reported an intoxicated man was at the bottom of the hill at Northwest Water and Jones streets in Heppner, and asked for a welfare check. The deputy gave the man a ride home.
4:33 p.m. - A tan Honda drove into Blue Mountain Medical Home Supply on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
4:49 p.m. - A caller in Milton-Freewater reported a "thug" hangs out at the camp near Safeway and also at Sixth Avenue and Ward Street. The caller said the man has a Glock 9 handgun, knives and a bag of fetanyl.
6:31 p.m. - An intoxicated man "yelling at the top of his lungs and causing a ruckus" near Miller & Sons, 235 W. Linden Way, Heppner, prompted a call to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
11:14 p.m. - A resident of Mountain Glen Apartments, N.E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report minors were drinking alcohol and throwing up over the balcony. The caller was concerned they would be driving around later. Deputies issued citations to three teens for minor in possession of alcohol.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Cassandra Darlene Ross, 29, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), misdemeanors of possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a weapon, and on a felony parole/LSA violation.
