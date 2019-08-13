TUESDAY
7:42 a.m. - About 20 cows broke a fence and wandered on to the road at West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
7:58 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of West Hartley Avenue on a report of an assault.
10:53 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at a site on Southeast Second Street.
11:32 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, for a Western Express driver who lost his job but refused to get out of the vehicle. A deputy gave the driver a ride to catch a bus.
1:23 p.m. - Pendleton police and medics responded to an emergency on Northwest Carden Avenue for a 20-year-old male who was losing consciousness.
1:26 p.m. - A caller at Banner Bank, 634 Sixth St., Umatilla, asked for an officer because he thought someone keyed his car.
3:35 p.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy warned a man for illegal stopping and standing on Highway 730 outside Sergio's Mexican Restaurant, Irrigon.
4:54 p.m. - An Oregon State Police trooper on patrol came upon a Lexus LS 430 stopped on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 213. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Caldwell, Idaho, told the trooper a semitrailer hit his car about an hour earlier and did not stop. The driver also was not able to give a description of the semi, but he did arrange his own tow.
5 p.m. - A driver slid off the road at Paterson Ferry Road and Interstate 84, Boardman, while dodging a potato truck.
7:12 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault on the 81700 block of Heck Lane, Umatilla.
8:54 p.m. - Umatilla police took a report for an assault at Tri-Harbor Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
8:31 p.m. - Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Southwest Wyoming Avenue and Second Street, Irrigon. Deputies warned the shooters.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Viesca Jr., 57, of Umatilla, for felony methamphetamine possession and on warrants and probation violations.
