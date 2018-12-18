MONDAY
10:46 a.m. — A Pendleton woman asked to speak to an officer about someone leaving her harassing voicemails.
1:46 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for a break-in at Pandora’s Box, 1300 Sixth St.
2:49 p.m. — A resident of Riverview Mobile Home Park, 1370 Highway 730, Irrigon, reported the theft of the two-burner camp stove that was delivered to his home while he was away.
4:39 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:02 p.m. — An Irrigon man on Northeast Washington Avenue told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office a dog or coyote killed some of his chickens. A deputy talked to the man and kept an eye out for animals at large.
7:02 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for the theft of a vehicle on Northwest Furnish Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — The Union Pacific Railroad reported 10 black cows near the train tracks at Highway 207 and Feedville Road, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find any cows there.
8:12 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a vandalism report for damage to windows at a business on the 100 block of North Columbia Street. And at 8:23 p.m., Milton-Freewater police took a vandalism report for damage to a home on the 200 block of West Broadway.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Timothy Page Stacy, 34, of Irrigon, for felony methamphetamine possession.
